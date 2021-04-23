Chandigarh exploring ways to utilise seized stock of 3,000 Remdesivir injections from Baddi-based firm

A stock of 3,000 Remdesivir injections was seized following the arrest of six persons, including the director of Health Biotech Limited pharma company, last Saturday.(File Photo)

The UT Administration has started working to find out a legal way to utilise 3,000 antiviral Remdesivir injections seized from the premises of a Baddi-based pharmaceutical company in connection with an illegal deal five days ago.

Sources said that the UT Administrator has asked the police department to look into the possibilities, which can allow the administration to use these antiviral injections, which are already out of stock in this time of pandemic. A senior officer said that everything is at the discussion stage among the top officials, including DGP, SSP (UT) and representatives of the law department.

A stock of 3,000 Remdesivir injections was seized following the arrest of six persons, including the director of Health Biotech Limited pharma company, last Saturday. Six persons were trying to strike an illegal deal of injections to sell these in the market at high prices. As per the MRP tags pasted on the injections, the price of 3,000 injections is Rs 1.30 crore.

When contacted, SP (Chandigarh) Ketan Bansal confirmed that the matter is at the discussion level. He said, “There are various aspects to explore in this case. The matter is sub judice. The seized stock of the antiviral Remdesivir injection is a case property. We will have to solve it legally.”

A police party of cyber cell and operations cell, headed by SP Ketan Bansal, had apprehended the suspects from a five-star hotel in Sector 17.

A probe officer requesting anonymity said, “The pharmaceutical company can also stake its claim on the seized property. There is s need to explore legal ways.”

There is an acute shortage of antiviral injections, especially Remdesivir and Tocilizumb, in Chandigarh. Various private hospitals are out of stock of these injections. Even government hospitals are also facing the shortage.

Meanwhile, five accused arrested for illegal business were remanded in judicial custody Thursday. One of the accused, Philip Jacob, of Kerala, was tested COVID-19 positive Wednesday. He was admitted to a government hospital. Five accused, comprising Abhishek PV, KP Francis, Susheel Kumar, Parbhat Tyagi and pharma company director Gaurav Chawla, were found negative for COVID-19. Probe officer Inspector Hari Om said, “The pharma company director, Parmjit Arora, has not joined the investigation. Legal action will be taken against him.”