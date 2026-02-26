Ownership rights to residents of rehabilitation areas in Chandigarh: New panel formed to examine the matter

The UT Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad has directed the committee to submit its report at the earliest after examining legal aspects and studying models adopted in other cities for similar rehabilitation housing. (Source: X/@chandigarh_admn)

The Chandigarh Administration has constituted a new committee to examine the long-pending issue of granting ownership rights to residents of rehabilitation colonies in the city.

The panel, headed by the Secretary of the Estate Department, has been tasked with determining the future of nearly 35,000 houses, officials said.

The UT Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad has directed the committee to submit its report at the earliest after examining legal aspects and studying models adopted in other cities for similar rehabilitation housing.

The move comes after the Administration declined to accept recommendations of an earlier committee formed in 2023, whose proposals were reportedly considered likely to increase difficulties for residents. A fresh panel has therefore been set up to reassess the matter and explore options that could provide relief.