Chandigarh: Registering and Licensing Authority to render all services from January 31

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) will be functioning with all services from January 31, though with prior appointments.

The RLA office had limited the services of registration of vehicle and driving licence due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in the office.

“It has been decided that the office of Registering & Licensing Authority, UT, Chandigarh will function with all services, w.e.f. 31.01.2022, with prior appointments only,” said a statement by the Chandigarh Administration.

It was stated that the applicants who could not avail the services of driving licence and registration of vehicle on the pre-decided dates, shall be entertained on new scheduled dates.

“Therefore, the general public is hereby requested to visit the office of Registering & Licensing Authority, U.T., Chandigarh as per above schedule only and also requested to adhere to all necessary protocol related to COVID-19. No applicant/person shall be entertained without online appointment or above-scheduled dates.

In case of any sort of query, the applicants may contact at 0172-2700341,” it was specified.