Chandigarh records slight improvement in weather

On Thursday, 6.1 degree celsius was the minimum temperature, recorded around 5 am. (File) On Thursday, 6.1 degree celsius was the minimum temperature, recorded around 5 am. (File)

Chandigarh on Thursday recorded significant improvement in the weather for the second day as the maximum temperature remained above normal for the first time in last two weeks. The day temperature was 21.6 degree celcius, which is one degree above normal and 1.6 degree more than the temperature recorded on Wednesday.

A partly cloudy sky is expected on Friday with chances of light rain, officials said. However, no major change has been predicted in day temperature.

A mist or shallow fog is also likely in the morning and evening. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature has continued to remain on the lower side. On Thursday, 6.1 degree celsius was the minimum temperature, recorded around 5 am. The minimum temperature was 7.9 degree celcius around 8.30 am.

“The night temperature will continue to remain around 6 degree celsuis,” said an official, adding that day temperature may again come down by few degrees around January 7.

