Chandigarh records one death, highest single-day surge with 35 cases

A 65-year-old man from Sector-38 died of Covid-19 at the civil hospital in Sector 48, which was recently opened up for Covid-19 patients. The hospital had only two patients as of Friday.

This the 14th Covid-19 death reported in the city.

Meanwhile, with 35 new patients, Chandigarh recorded its highest single-day surge of Covid-19 cases on Sunday. The total tally of patients in the city is now at 887, with the number of active cases as high as 302 in the city. The last highest peak in patients was reported on July 18, when 31 residents tested positive in a single day.

Out of the 35 new patients who tested positive on Sunday, 26 are men between the age of 11 and 69 years.

Three patients each were diagnosed from Sector 21, Sector 40, Sector 41 and Sector 47, while two patients each were diagnosed at Ramdarbar, Mauli Jagran, Manimajra, Dhanas and Sector 19.

A 51-year-old man from Maloya, a 39-year-old man from Raipur Khurd, a 27-year-old man from Sector 23 and a seven-year-old girl from Sector 24 also tested positive for the disease.

Meanwhile, another PGIMER employee, residing on the campus, a 31-year-old man tested positive for the disease. The hospital campus has been regularly reporting new cases of Covid-19, with healthcare workers and their families from across departments testing positive for the disease.

The UT also discharged 16 patients from Sood Dharamshala and one from Dhanwantri Ayurveda College on Sunday. ENS

25 new Covid cases reported in Mohali, tally goes up to 715

Mohali: As many as 25 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mohali district on Sunday, taking the tally of cases to 715, with 250 active cases. The district has recorded 14 deaths till now.

The 25 patients include a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), SHO Kharar City PS and six members of nursing staff of a private hospital in Zirakpur.

While confirming the development, Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said that the DIG had recently visited the jail in Amritsar and had tested positive on Sunday.

Dr Manjeet added that the six staffers of AMCARE Hospital in Zirakpur have also tested positive and the hospital has been closed temporarily.

A health department spokesperson said, four from Derabassi, two from Eco City in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur Garibdas), six from Mohali, five from Kharar and one each from Chao Majra village and AKS Colony.

The spokesperson further said that at least 16 patients who had recovered from the disease were discharged from the hospital.

Dr Manjeet Singh said that out of the total 715 cases, 451 have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from hospital. “Despite the number of cases coming out everyday, we still have a recovery rate of 63.07 per cent, which is an encouraging fact. We attribute the high number of cases to increase in sample collection and the number of tests our department has been undertaking since the past month,” he added.

He also said that the administration has been collecting 400 to 450 samples per day and targeting the vulnerable areas of the district. He also said that majority of the cases were the close contacts of the patients diagnosed with the disease earlier. ENS

29 more test positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula district, tally rises to 432

Panchkula: As many as 29 new coronavirus positive patients were reported from Panchkula on Sunday. While six of them will be counted in the ‘outsiders’ tally, 19 will be counted under the district’s tally.

At least four people, whose reports came positive were still being traced by the health department, at the time the report was issued.

Those who tested positive from the district, include a family of three from Nada sahib with a 58-year-old woman, a 3-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old boy. Two from Barwala and one each from Sector 6, Sector 11, Sector 21, Kundli village, Pinjore village, Jaloli village and MDC 4 have also tested positive.

Another family including three from Sector 19, with a 30-year-old woman, a 61-year-old man, and a 3-year-old boy tested positive.

The six under the outsiders tab include cases from Peer Muchalla, Baltana Chandigarh, Kurukshetra and Manimajra.

With these, the district tally rose to 432 cases, with 106 reported outsiders.

Panchkula had reported its highest single-day surge in cases on July 21, as 47 had tested positive in the district. ENS

32 test +ve for Covid in Ambala

Ambala: Of the 32 new Covid cases reported in Ambala, three are from the police department, including a 53-year-old woman constable. Meanwhile, a 72-year-old woman, who was referred to PGI, also tested positive. Further, two private medical practitioners from Maheshnagar tested positive. Of the 32, 10 belonged to Ambala Cantt , and 13 to Chaur Mastpur. There are 237 active cases in the district. ENS

