Chandigarh records hottest Day: MeT says temperature likely to fall in coming days

The first day of April turned out to be the hottest day this summer, with the city recording a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday. City residents, however, may get some respite from the scorching heat as the MeT department has predicted temperatures to go down in the coming days due to a fresh western disturbance approaching the city. On Saturday, the MeT department officials said that the maximum temperature recorded was 36.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperatures recorded were 20.5 degrees Celsius- five degrees above the normal level.

At airport, the Meteorological department recorded maximum temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday.This year, as per the MeT records, the highest maximum temperature, recorded before Saturday was 35.9 degrees, a few days ago. An official of the weather department on Saturday said that that due to a fresh western disturbance,the maximum temperature will go down in the coming days. “The minimum temperature will remain the same,” said the official.

As per the forecast, light to moderate rain,thundershowers accompanied with occasional strong winds are expected in the tricity during April 5 and 6. “Maximum temperature is likely to fall 3-4 degrees Celsius during the period,” said the weather department. “The influence of western disturbance is expected to remain till April 6.”

