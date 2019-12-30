Chandigarh records coldest night of the season at 2.9 degrees Celsius

Snakes beat cold with oil- filled heaters at Chhatbir zoo on Sunday. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi) Snakes beat cold with oil- filled heaters at Chhatbir zoo on Sunday. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

AT 2.9 degrees Celsius, Chandigarh recorded the coldest night of the season in the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday.

Colder still, cities from the neighbouring Punjab and Haryana recorded an even lower minimum temperature. In Haryana, the city of Hisar recorded a temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius and Bathinda in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 0.5 degrees Celsius.

Compared to Punjab and Haryana and its shared capital city of Chandigarh, the hills remained much warmer. Solan, a hill station not more than 70 kilometres from Chandigarh in the neighbouring hill state of Himachal Pradesh, recorded a daytime temperature of 18 degrees Celsius.

Apart from the low temperatures, the states of Punjab and Haryana will be gripped tighter by the cold wave as the meteorological department has predicted rain, thunderstorm and hailstorm in the next week which might lead to a further drop in temperature. Many parts of Haryana are likely to be affected by thunderstorms within the next 24 hours while other regions of Punjab and Haryana are likely to be affected by thunderstorm and heavy rain on the first two days of the New Year.

Although the department has predicted relatively dry days for Chandigarh next weak, temperatures will remain low and the next few days are likely to slip into the severely cold category, with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain.

Though no flights were affected by the weather on Sunday, dense fog will continue to reduce visibility in many parts of Punjab and Haryana, especially in the mornings. Meanwhile, Chandigarh will continue to be enveloped in moderate fog, which is likely to turn denser in more isolated areas of the city, according to the weather department.

