Chandigarh records 48 new cases, positivity rate 4.36%

Chandigarh on Tuesday recorded 48 new positive Covid-19 cases, a sharp increase this month, and the highest surge since the third wave. The average number of positive cases in the last seven days is 34 and the positivity rate in the last week is 2.93 per cent. The active cases are 238 and 21 people are currently hospitalised.

Dr VM Lakshmi, Professor, Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGI said that cases are rising, and the maximum number of cases are of the Omicron subvariant BA.2, as per the whole genome sequencing results of positive samples.

“Most infections are not severe and are mild. Change in season causes respiratory and viral infections and the chances of spread of disease increase because we are observing no precautions. We don’t know how the new strains will behave, these can mutate, so enhanced surveillance will be important to detect early warning signs and prompt initiation of public health and social measures. People must get tested and to prevent transmission, it is important that patients with symptoms like fever, cold, and cough, isolate themselves and avoid interaction with others for 4 to 5 days,” said Dr Lakshmi.

The doctor recommends wearing a three-layer, fitted, surgical mask when in public and crowded places and not a cloth mask, to prevent transmission.

As many as 1,102 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and according to Dr Suman Singh, Director Health Services, the department has kept the testing numbers high. With an upward trend in cases, Dr Singh said people need to mask up, as many could be asymptomatic and it is important to take precautions to check the spread of infection. According to Dr Singh, Covid Care Centres in the city are on standby. “We need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour, get vaccinated, and also go for a booster dose,” she said.