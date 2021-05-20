Chandigarh records 414 new Covid-19 cases, nine new deaths

Chandigarh reported a total of 414 new cases on Wednesday, 100 less than what it had reported a day earlier, taking the total tally of cases to 56927 cases. The total number of active cases on Wednesday stood at 6570, as opposed to 7035 on May 18. The district has so far witnessed 656 total deaths, with nine people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours stood at 2945 and the total number of samples tested till now was 470962. While cases were reported from all sectors, the highest was from Manimajra, which saw 28 cases, followed by Sector 41 that had 21 cases. Dhanas reported 19 cases, Ramdarbar had 17 cases and Maloya had 14 cases. A total of 870 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Deaths due to Covid-19

The UT has so far reported a total of 656 deaths. On Wednesday, Chandigarh reported nine deaths. An 81-year-old female, a resident of Sector 37, who suffered from acute respiratory distress syndrome, passed away at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. A 65-year-old female from Sector 22, who had diabetes mellitus, hypertension and coronary artery disease, succumbed at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. Another 73-year-old female from Sector 40, who had diabetes mellitus, hypertension and acute respiratory distress syndrome, expired at PGIMER.

A 39-year-old female from Dhanas, suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome, breathed her last at PGI. A 45-year-old male, a resident of Sector 38, suffering from bilateral pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome, succumbed at Cheema Hospital, Mohali. A 64-year-old female from Sector 40, who had hypertension, bronchial asthma and coronary artery disease, passed away at GMCH-32. A 79-year-old male from Sarangpur, who had diabetes mellitus and hypertension, passed away at PGI. A 55-year-old female, a resident of Sector 29, who suffered from acute respiratory distress syndrome, succumbed at GMSH-16. A 51-year-old male from Babu Dham, who doctors said had severe acute respiratory infection, breathed his last at GMSH-16

Chandigarh count

As per the latest available data, 48,284 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus, with the case fatality ratio hovering around the 1.2 per cent mark. The recovery ratio in the state is 87.3 per cent. The number of new infections has grown by an average of 1.2 per cent every day.

Covid vaccination

As per the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, since March 2, a total of 69793 people in the age group of 60+ have been vaccinated, 94495 have got the jabs in the 45-60 years category and at least 5,438 people in the 18+ category have been inoculated. Till now, as many as 23451 health care workers have been vaccinated with the first dose and 21337 frontline workers have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.