Chandigarh records 402 Covid cases, 3 deaths take fatalities to 399

ON Sunday, Chandigarh reported 402 new Covid-19, taking the total tally to 30,743. Three people also succumbed to the virus, taking the number of fatalities to 399. The active cases stood at 3,307 while 357 people were also discharged upon recovery.

While cases were reported from all sectors, Manimajra reported 25 new cases, Sector 22 had 17 cases, Sector 15 registered 14 cases, Sector 12 reported 12 cases, sectors 30 and 46 had 13 cases each, and sectors 40 and 41 registered 11 cases each.

A 46-year-old Covid positive man, a resident of Kajheri, a case of Type-1 respiratory failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, expired at PGIMER. A 63-year-old man, a resident of Sector 41, a case of Type-2 respiratory failure, severe acute respiratory infection, bronchitis and hypertension, and a 73-year-old man, a resident of Sector 45, a case of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertension, passed away at GMCH-32.

As per the latest available data, 25,735 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The case fatality ratio is 1.3 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh 2,86,398 samples were tested.

The recovery ratio is 87.9 per cent; for every 100 confirmed cases, 88 have recovered from the virus. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 1.2 per cent every day. The UT has conducted 3,40,849 tests as yet.

COVID VACCINATION

As per the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, as many as 2,614 people in the age group of 46-60 years received the first dose of the vaccine on April 10, while 863 senior citizens were also inoculated.

Since March 1, a total 39,838 people in the age group of 60 and above have been vaccinated, and the number for 45-60 years is 25,937. Till now, as many as 17,094 health care workers and 16,097 frontline workers have received the first dose.