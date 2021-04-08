Chandigarh records 399 cases, fatalities rise to 388 with 2 more deaths

On Wednesday, Chandigarh reported 399 new Covid-19 cases taking the total tally to 29,197. Two people also succumbed to the virus, taking the number of fatalities to 388. The active cases stood at 3,121, while 313 people were also discharged upon recovery.

Of the new cases, Sector 45 reported 28 cases, Manimajra reported 14 cases, sectors 7 and 21 registered 13 cases each, sectors 15, 32, 33, 37 reported ten cases each.

A 62-year-old Covid positive woman, a resident of Industrial Area, Phase 1, a case of hypertension and pneumonitis, expired at GMSH-16. An 80-year-old Covid positive man, a resident of Sector 45, a case of acute respiratory distress syndrome, passed away at PGIMER.

COVID VACCINATION

As per the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, as many as 1,989 people in the age group of 46-60 years received the first dose of the vaccine on April 7, while 765 senior citizens were also inoculated.

Since March 1, a total of 36,678 people in the age group of 60 and above have been vaccinated, and the number for 46-60 years is 17,587. Till now, as many as 16,533 health care workers and 15,548 frontline workers have received the first dose.

7 deaths, 481 positive Covid cases in Mohali

As many as seven people succumbed to Covid-19 in the district on Wednesday, taking the total fatalities to 465. As many as 481 positive cases were also reported, taking tally to 2the 9,518 with 4,277 remaining active.

DC Girish Dayalan said of the new cases, 181 were reported from Mohali (urban), 102 from Dhakoli, 91 from Kharar, 45 from Gharuan, 32 from Derabassi, 13 from Kurali, six each from Banur and Boothgarh, and five from Lalru.

The DC further said 110 patients were discharged.

Surge continues in P’kula with 159 new Covid cases

A total of 159 new Covid cases were reported in Panchkula on Wednesday, out of which 107 hailed from the district, while the rest were added to the outside district tally.

The active case tally, which had crossed the 1000-mark on March 30, stood at 1,184.

The recovery rate dropped down to 90.4 per cent. As many as 12,713 have also been cured and discharged as yet.

A total of 19,049 positive cases have yet been reported of whom as many as 14,053 hail from Panchkula.

As many as 156 people have also succumbed to the disease. The district has yet conducted 227,991 tests as yet.

Vaccination tally

As many as 1367 persons were vaccinated in Panchkula on Wednesday, including 1,341 citizens, 21 healthcare workers, and five frontline workers.

A total of 81,587 vaccines have been administered as yet, including 9,839 to healthcare workers, 13,400 to frontline workers and 58,348 to citizens.

The vaccination took place at as many as 27 sites including 15 government sites and 12 private sites.