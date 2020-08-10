Chandigarh recordes highest surge of 89 new cases, one death

Among the new patients, while 60 tested positive in RT-PCR test, 29 were diagnosed with the disease through rapid antigen tests. (Representational) Among the new patients, while 60 tested positive in RT-PCR test, 29 were diagnosed with the disease through rapid antigen tests. (Representational)

The UT recorded its highest single-day spike in novel coronavirus cases, as 89 people tested positive for the disease on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old woman tested positive for the disease posthumously, bringing the death toll to 25. The city’s tally of Covid cases stands at 1,515 currently, with 585 active cases.

Among the new patients, while 60 tested positive in RT-PCR test, 29 were diagnosed with the disease through rapid antigen tests. As many as 32 people were also deemed recovered and discharged from the various Covid facilities in the city. The UT has tested 17,510 patients till now.

The 32-year-old woman, resident of Sector 32 who tested positive for Covid-19 posthumously, had passed away in her house on August 7. She was a known case of heart disease and was also suffering from jaundice and ascites. She was sampled after her death.

The patients include a 46-year-old woman PGI staffer and five staffers of GMCH-32. Three women, aged 26, 27 and 32 years, all employed at GMCH-32 and residents of Sector 32, also tested positive. A 45-year-old woman, resident of Sector 33, and a 30-year-old man from Raipur Khurd, both employed at GMCH-32, were also diagnosed with the disease. A 33-year-old woman resident of Sector 30, working at Civil Hospital and a 26-year-old woman from Sector 39, working in Fortis Hospital Mohali, were among the patients.

25-yr-old Covid patient who escaped from quarantine centre in Chandigarh, traced to his Haridwar home

Chandigarh: A 25-year-old Covid-19 positive patient, who had escaped from the quarantine centre, Sood Dharamshala, Sector 22 on Saturday, was traced at his native house at Mahiaram Ruhri near Haridwar, on Sunday.

Police said he was admitted to a government hospital in Haridwar with the assistance of Haridwar health officials and local police.

The Chandigarh Police arrested him and released him on the regular bail.

The patient had tested positive for Covid-19 11 days back when a team of doctors tested his wife, their son and him at PGIMER.

He had gone to PGI for the treatment of his son, and later his son and he tested positive. Police said though his son and his wife were discharged from PGI after testing negative, he was still admitted at Sood Dharamshala.

The patient claimed that his wife informed him on Friday night about his son’s medical condition deteriorating again at his home in Haridwar. After this, the man escaped the quarantine centre on Saturday and reached Haridwar in a private vehicle. As the matter was reported to the police, a team was dispatched to his house. He was found present at his house. Haridwar health authorities were informed about him.

Police said that Shreya, Nodal Officer at Sood Dharamshala, Sector 22, lodged an FIR against the man.

Sources in the health department said efforts are on to trace the man’s contact history. A case was registered at Sector 11 police station. ENS

Mohali records 45 new cases, tally at 1,309

Mohali: The district continued to witness surge in the number of Covid-19 cases as 45 more positive cases were reported on Sunday. With the new cases the district tally went up to 1,309 with 596 active cases. The district has also recorded 19 deaths so far.

A health department spokesperson said that as many as 18 cases were reported from Mohali, two from Mullanpur, nine from Kharar, three from Nayagaon, five from Zirakpur, and one each from Tangori, Saidpur, Mirpur, Banmajra, Bajheri, Chandiala, Banur, and Kurali.

With 140 positive cases in the past two days, the district has witnessed a steep surge. The health officials attribute the high number of cases to testing as the sample collection was increased in the last one month.

“We have collected more than 26000 samples, the highest in the Tricity. With more sample collection, the number of cases could go up, but if we see the number of recoveries, it is encouraging. So far 694 patients have recovered from the infection,” the Civil Surgeon added.

The district also has a fatality rate of 1.4 per cent. ENS

Panchkula reports 44 new cases

Panchkula: Panchkula on Sunday reported 44 new coronavirus cases, taking the district tally to 939. Only 32 have been added to the district count as five infected persons remain yet to be traced by the authorities while seven hail from other districts.

Four cases each have been reported from Khera Sita Ram village and Kalka. The fresh cases include three cases each from Sector 10 and Pinjore, and two from Mansa Devi Complex in Sector 6.

Other sectors from where cases have been reported include sectors 17, 18, 11, 14, 4, 19, 12A, 8, 15, and Kethkurali village, Amravati Enclave, Bansolan village and Tapran village.

A 54-year-old CRPF personnel is among the patients. Panchkula currently has 405 active cases, while the number of persons cured and discharged reached 531 with 34 new recoveries on Sunday. At least 23,183 samples have been collected so far for Covid-19 test.

Ambala reports 52 cases

As many as 52 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Ambala Sunday. Meanwhile, 49 patients were discharged. The district’s tally stands at 1697 currently. ENS

