Chandigarh receives 1000 mm in four months to break seven-year monsoon rain record

On the way to New Chandigarh in Togan village near Sector 38 Monday. (Express photo) On the way to New Chandigarh in Togan village near Sector 38 Monday. (Express photo)

Breaking the record of the past seven years of monsoon rainfall, Chandigarh received around 1,000 mm rain in the past four months of the rainy season. With the city continuously receiving rain for the past three days, the rainfall recorded so far is also going to be the highest annual rainfall in the past five years.

According to the latest data available with Chandigarh Newsline, the city till 5:30 pm had received 996.2 mm rainfall since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1. The monsoon is in its last week and the city has already recorded the highest rainfall for the past five Septembers, too, this year. “The rainfall will subside from Tuesday in Chandigarh. There are light chances of rain at isolated places on Tuesday after which it will remain dry,” said an Indian Meteorological Department official.

“There has been around 14 per cent surge in rainfall than the normal,” he added. A total of 192.2 mm rainfall was recorded in the past three days alone, revealed data given by the IMD department. Last year, similarly, the city received over 100 mm rain from September 22 to September 23, resulting in the Sukhna Lake almost touching the danger mark.

The latest spell of rain started on Saturday with the MeT department recording 16 mm that morning. From Saturday 8:30 am till Sunday 8:30 am, the rainfall recorded was 77.7 mm. From Sunday morning till Monday morning, the city had received 34.7 mm rain. The city on Monday received 63.8 mm rain till 5:30 pm.

The rainfall recorded during the ongoing monsoon season in Chandigarh has been the highest since 2011. Since 2011, the rainfall record had never crossed the 900 mark until this year. Due to the intermittent rain, the maximum temperature on Monday in Chandigarh during the day was 10 degree Celsius below the normal. 23 degree Celsius was recorded on Monday.

The rainfall has also resulted in the lowering of night temperature with Sunday night recording 20 degree Celsius which was 1 degree below normal. In Panchkula, the rainfall recorded during the ongoing season so far has been 484.4 mm. In Mohali, 749.4 mm has been recorded in the past four months. Among the three cities, Panchkula has witnessed a deficit rainfall compared to the seasonal average.

The temperature on Tuesday in Chandigarh is expected to remain around 29 degree Celsius with a generally cloudy sky. “Generally cloudy sky with likely thundery development/light rain,” said the local MeT department in its daily weather bulletin.

