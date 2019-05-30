Two real estate firms booked for ‘stealing’ flat buyers’ money in Chandigarh

Haryana Police have booked promoters of two real estate companies for allegedly embezzling crores of money belonging to the buyers of flats in Hisar and forging the account books. The development comes as a follow up to the forensic audit ordered by the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA).

Advertising

The project, ‘Regency Park’, is coming up in Hisar’s Sector-11 A and Sector 17 where six towers are to be constructed. The allottees, who had booked the flats in 2011-12, had earlier told the HRERA that promoter has “stopped the construction and only a concrete structure is presently standing on the land with raw material scattered around it”.

The FIR was lodged on May 22 on the complaint of the Aarcity Regency Park Apartment Buyers Welfare Association, which has accused the directors and promoters of M/s Aarcity Builders Private Limited (ABPL) and Hisar Real Estate Private Limited (HREPL) of cheating.

The office-bearers of the Association were called to Hisar’s Urban Estate Police Station Wednesday as part of the investigation. SHO Kuldeep Singh told The Indian Express that they will take further action after collecting evidences into the matter.

Advertising

According to the complaints, the promoters had showed a rosy portrait to general public at large regarding delivering possession of 639 flats and 35 villas within a period of 39 months from the date of booking. “Since the first day, the project ran at a snail’s pace because the motive of both companies was only to extract the money from the buyers without developing the project,” the Association said and alleged that the accused “started diverting the funds of the project” and “pocketed” the same.

During one of the hearings, HRERA chairman Rajan Gupta and member Anil Kumar Panwar had observed, “.the promoter had mismanaged the project and he has not invested the whole amount collected from allottees towards construction of the project. A strong possibility is, therefore, spelt out about siphoning away of the funds by the promoter. So, the HRERA deems it proper to conduct a forensic audit into the account of the project”.

It had also came to the notice of HRERA that the promoter had transferred 196 flats of the project to its sister concern HREPL “without receiving any sale consideration and the promoter has also obtained Rs 15 crore from another financier after mortgaging 129 flats of the project”.

However, the counsel for the ABPL had informed the HRERA that HREPL was not a sister concern and was rather an independent land-owning company with which the respondent (ABPL) had entered into a collaboration agreement. The counsel had also claimed that the promoter had not obtained the loan of Rs 15 crores from a financier after mortgaging 129 flats. The ABPL had stated that the actual amount collected from the allottees was Rs 64.27 crore, the amount recoverable from them is Rs 62.85 crore and amount further required to be invested is Rs 61.18 crore.

According to the FIR, the auditors appointed by the RERA had found that “M/s ABPL had embezzled crores of rupees belonging to the buyers and had forged the account books”. Also as per the HRERA order of April 10, the FIR mentions, “this is not only failure in fulfilling their contractual and legal obligations towards the allottees but also amounts to a criminal offence of cheating and breach of trust”.

“From the audit report, no space of doubt has been left with regard to the fraud committed by the accused parties who for their own benefit looted the innocent buyers hard earned money and deprived them and their family of the dream of having their own roof,” said Aarcity Regency Park Apartment Buyers Welfare Association in their complaint to the police.