Chandigarh’s ready for any Covid emergency, but needs more testing: Purohit

The weekly Covid-19 war room meeting was held Thursday, and Banwarilal Purohit, the Administrator, reviewed Covid preparedness of the city and arrangements made by hospitals. Although he expressed his satisfaction over the administration’s efforts, he insisted on adopting a different strategy to improve the testing rate.

Purohit lauded the approach followed by the health department in administering vaccination to the targeted population and stressed the need to improve the vaccination rate in the category of 15-18 years, which is currently 66.37 per cent.

Purohit also expressed concern about those yet to get their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Urging Chandigarh’s residents to get vaccinated, Purohit said, “Vaccination is the only way to protect ourselves from the grip of the prevailing virus.” He directed the enforcement of strict Covid protocols at public places and insisted that those violating protocols, especially those without masks, be penalised.

With 70 per cent bed availability in the premier health institutions, Purohit expressed his satisfaction with the city’s readiness for any unforeseen circumstances. He further directed officials to continue with previous restrictions without any relaxations.

It was also clarified that the administration would not set up a mini Covid centre in the Panjab University hostels. Giving updates about the current Covid situation, officers of the Tricity informed that Mohali has 8,574 active cases, Panchkula has 2,140 active cases, and Chandigarh has 9,966 active cases.