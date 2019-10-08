Chandigarh: Ravana effigies worth Rs 1.59 crore to be burnt

Around Rs 1.59 crore will go up in the smoke on Tuesday as several Ravana effigies will be set to flames in the Tricity as part of the Dusshera celebrations. While Chandigarh is spending around Rs 80 lakh, an amount of Rs 75 lakh will go up in the smoke in Mohali. Panchkula, however, has reduced the expenditure on the effigies by bringing it down to Rs 3.75 lakh.

The most expensive Dussehra event would at Dhanas which would have the 221-feet-tall Ravana effigy that has cost the organisers around Rs 50 lakh with Rs 30 lakh being spent on the effigy alone.

Tejinder Chauhan, the maker of the tallest effigy, however, said, “If we see from the aspect of bringing smiles on people’s face then this money is worth spending. For about one week, children keep recalling of the Dussehra event they saw”.

Other than crackers in the effigies, there are 300 bouncers that have been arranged to man the tallest effigy as lakhs of people are expected at the event.

In Chandigarh, effigies will be burnt at sectors 46, 7, 28, 34, 32, 40, 41, 27, 43, 24, two events in sector 17 and various other locations.

The organisers of the event at Sector 46, however, claim that this time it is costing them just Rs 4 lakh.

Jatinder Bhatia, Chief Patron, Shree Sanatan Dushera Committee, Sector 46, Chandigarh said that around Rs 1.50 lakh has been spent in the preparation of effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath, while around Rs 2.5 lakh has been spent in organising the event for Dussehra celebration.

“We have around 150 members in the committee, and every one of us contribute at least Rs 2,500 each. The members also get Rs 1,000- 2,000 as donations for the event. Around 60 members have been working hard day and night for making the event successful at Sector 46 Dussehra Ground,”, added Bhatia.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Pollution Control committee will monitor the pollution levels which are expected to shoot up when the effigies with crackers worth lakhs will be set to flames.

Rs 1.59 cr can also be spent for

-Repair of several roads in the city

-Improving the condition of dispensaries which are in bad shape

-Better infrastructure in primary schools without proper facilities