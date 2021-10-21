Chandigarh: Rape victim, mother arrested for submitting fake document to avail financial assistance for minors

A rape victim and her mother have been arrested in Chandigarh for allegedly producing fake document to avail financial assistance given to minor victims under the Nirbhaya Fund. A case against the mother and daughter was registered at Mauli Jagran police station and the two were remanded in judicial custody Thursday.

The victim had accused a man from Zirkapur of raping her repeatedly and threatening her in July 2021. Sources said at the time of filing the complaint, the victim and her mother had produced a document showing the victim’s year of birth as 2006.

The medical examination of the victim proved the rape allegations against the accused. A rape case was registered along with the various provisions of POCSO Act against the accused. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody in Model Burail Jail.

However, when the submitted document was scrutinised thoroughly, the actual year of birth was found to be 2001. The victim and her mother had tampered with the year of birth in the photocopy of the school transfer certificate that was submitted, the police said.

A police officer said, “An FIR against the victim and her mother was lodged based on legal opinion on August 17. They were arrested yesterday (Wednesday). It appears that the victim and her mother were misguided by someone to produce the wrong date of birth to claim the financial assistance under the Nirbhaya scheme. When the victim had reported the crime to the police, she was four months pregnant. She opted for termination of pregnancy following medical advice and legal procedures.”