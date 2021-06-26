Chandigarh ranks best among UTs in AMRUT implementation

Smart Cities Mission (SCM), AMRUT and PMAY-U, which were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 2, 2015. (File Photo)

Chandigarh was ranked best in Union Territories and second in all state and UTs after Orissa ranked first for effective implementation of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) in the country.

In the national rankings released by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Chandigarh is placed second during an online event organised Friday to commemorate six years of the three transformative urban missions, vis.

The event was presided by Hardeep S Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Housing and Urban Affairs, and was attended by key urban stakeholders from Central and state governments, including Principal Secretaries of States/UTs, municipal mommissioners of cities, and MDs/CEOs of Smart Cities.

K K Yadav, Commissioner, and Shailender Singh, Chief Engineer, MC, attended the online event and received the awards.

The commissioner said that Atal Mission for Rejuvenation & Urban Transformation (AMRUT) is the first focused national water mission and was launched on June 25, 2015, in 500 cities covering 60 per cent of the urban population. All cities having population above 1 lakh are covered under the mission.

Providing piped water supply and sewerage & septage management in mission cities is the major focus of the mission.

He said that in Chandigarh, 12 projects costing Rs 54.09 crore were approved. Hundred per cent funding for these projects was provided by the Centre.