Friday, July 01, 2022
Chandigarh ranked second among the UTs in teleconsultation at health and wellness centres

The UT Administration has further decided that a proper room with computer and video consultation facility to be provided at each of the health and wellness centres so that the patients can avail most of the services through telemedicine/e-Sanjivini.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 1, 2022 6:58:11 am
telemedicine chandigarhThe UT health department has already started teleconsultation at GMCH-32, GMSH-16 and health and wellness centres with the available infrastructure. (Photo: getty images)

The Union ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has announced that Chandigarh has bagged the second rank in the country among Union Territories in teleconsultation at health and wellness centres.

Adviser to UT Administrator, Dharampal, said that their focus has been on health and wellness centers for efficient delivery of all health services, except those requiring physical presence at the major hospitals. The residents of nearby areas, he said, should not be required to go all the way to Civil Hospitals or District Hospital, unless there is some serious health issue which require their physical presence there.

The Chandigarh Administration has further decided that a proper room with computer and video consultation facility to be provided at each of the health and wellness centres so that the patients can avail most of the services through telemedicine/e-Sanjivini and the doctors can consult specialists at GMSH-16/GMCH-2 and PGI for better patient care and satisfaction.

The UT health department has already started teleconsultation at GMCH-32, GMSH-16 and health and wellness centres with the available infrastructure. The process for purchase of 205 computers and other required equipment is at an advanced stage. It is expected that all the required systems will be in place in next three-four months, after which tele-medicine will be implemented in a major way in UT.

The civil infrastructure at the health and wellness centres is being repaired by the engineering department of UT Administration.

