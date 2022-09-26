Chandigarh: Rain spell may increase cases of dengue, say experts

THE continuous spell of rain in Chandigarh and its surrounding areas over the last two days may increase the risk of an uptick in dengue infections, warn experts.

Rainwater accumulation on various hard surfaces and stagnant water encourages aedes aegpti mosquitoes to breed. The rainfall provides places for mosquitoes to lay eggs and develop to the adult stage, and temperature plays a vital role, as a very high and low temperature reduces the risk of dengue infection. “The current spell of rain would result in an increase of accumulation in the level of water bodies and collection of water stagnation in tyres, pots, coolers, containers and scrap thrown in backyards. If water is not removed, it would serve as a breeding ground for larvae. We must get together and ensure that no stagnation of water should be allowed anywhere and combat dengue and other vector-borne illnesses,” said Dr Mankeerat Murara, nodal officer, Civil Surgeon, Panchkula.

Till now, more than 564 dengue positive cases have been reported in Panchkula district, with the most affected areas being Kalka, Pinjore and Surajpur. The district has also reported a high number of cases of fever, with more than 149 patients with fever hospitalised. The National Health Team also inspected various areas in the district and suggested measures for control of mosquito breeding.

Dr Rajeev Kapoor of the Health Services, Haryana, while addressing the Panchkula IMA members about the magnitude and intensity of the problem and the gravity of the current situation, asked private practitioners and labs about sending daily reports of dengue patients with complete particulars and contact details and mobile numbers. Early detection, timely investigations, and timely referral, added Dr Kapoor, are very important to check the rise in morbidity and mortality.

While giving detailed information about the epidemiology of dengue, preventive and precautionary measures, Dr Saroj Aggarwal listed the diagnostic points, monitoring parameters and details of management of fever and dengue, dengue shock syndrome and other important treatment protocols.

“We have a number of teams in the field and have increased fogging and other measures to prevent conditions that lead to breeding of mosquitoes. People should not ignore symptoms and see a doctor immediately so that there are no complications and a fall in platelets,” said Dr Murara.

A 24×7 dengue control room in the district has been established (contact no. 9817580716) to address public queries, monitor all activity and update the current situation.

In Chandigarh this year, there have been more than 100 reported cases of dengue, added Dr Suman Singh, Director of Health Services. “The fresh rain will add to the risk of an increase in infections and water stagnation and we are working hard to ensure check in the spread, with our teams doing door-to-door checks in vulnerable areas. Our medical teams have been deputed to high-density areas of the city to check collection of stagnant water, breeding of mosquitoes and information dissemination, with notices and challans issued on a regular basis,” said Dr Singh.

Prevention of Dengue: According to a health advisory by the UT health department, it is of paramount importance to take special precautions to avoid contact with mosquitoes. When outdoors, use a mosquito repellant on exposed parts of the skin, especially in children. Dress in protective clothing, long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks and shoes. Use mosquito coils and nets, wherever required. Because aedes mosquitoes usually bite during the day, be sure to use precautions, especially during the early morning hours before daybreak and in the late afternoon before dark. At present, the only other method of controlling or preventing dengue is to combat vector mosquitoes. Proper solid waste disposal and improved water storage practices, including covering containers to prevent access by egg-laying female mosquitoes and by adding kerosene oil to stagnant water help to prevent its spread.

In case of fever, stomach pain, vomiting, or bleeding from the nose or gums, the doctor advised residents to report to the nearest health facility. Elisa test is the recommended diagnostic test for dengue. Free dengue testing facilities are available at PGI Department of Virology, GMCH-32 Department of Microbiology, GMSH-16 Department of Microbiology, CH-Manimajra, 22, and CH-45. The Health Department’s dengue helpline number is 7626002026.