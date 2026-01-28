Chandigarh records 40 mm rain in 12 hours, second highest single-day Jan rainfall in 9 years

Chandigarh’s highest January rainfall in the past 15 years was recorded on January 7, 2017, when 65 mm of rain lashed the city. (Express Photo)

Chandigarh received 40 mm of rainfall within a 12-hour period on Tuesday, making it the second highest January rainfall recorded in the city in a single day in the past nine years since 2018, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh.

The rainfall was recorded at the IMD observatory in Sector 39-C between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm.

IMD records show that the only higher rainfall during January in this period was on January 23, 2022, when the city recorded 45.9 mm of rain.

Chandigarh’s highest January rainfall in the past 15 years was recorded on January 7, 2017, when 65 mm of rain lashed the city.

As per observations at the Chandigarh Weather Observatory, the maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 15.5 degree Celsius, which was four degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.1 degree Celsius, two degrees above normal. High humidity levels accompanied the rain, with maximum relative humidity reaching 91 per cent and minimum relative humidity at 66 per cent, resulting in a cold and damp day across the city and surrounding areas.