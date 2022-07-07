Chandigarh Rains: Final adieus become tough as rain floods cremation ground

It was a tough time for families of people who had passed away, as they were seen wading through water-logged lanes to bid a final adieu to their loved ones, as Chandigarh’s cremation ground in Sector 25 submerged on Wednesday

morning.

Kin of the dead were seen crawling through to reach the pyre to cremate their loved ones, with clothes completely drenched. The staff of the cremation ground, too, was seen struggling to get wooden logs in a cart. Workers were also deployed to contantly check and clear the drains within the crematorium.

It needs to be noted that several lakhs have been spent in the past on maintenance and upkeep of the cremation ground but to no avail. Leader of Opposition, Aam Aadmi Party’s Yogesh Dhingra, said, “How can we call ourselves smart when we dont even have the basic infrastructure? We may have spent over Rs 325 crore on cameras in the city but do we know where we stand?”

He added, “In one of my sectors, the road gullies are of 20 mm capacity and if it rains 80 mm, the area is flooded. So why don’t we get a permanent solution to make way for drainage?”

About the cremation ground, Dhingra added that it was not just a reflection of poor monsoon preparedness but also a disrespect to the departed souls. “Even after a person has died, their kin has to go through water-logged lanes to bid final adieu. What can be more painful than this?” Dhingra added.

The AAP leader stated that even in the recent House meeting that took place last month he had categorically pointed out the poor monsoon preparedness and nothing was done.

In the last house meeting, political parties sparred over the issue of water logging. The issue of water logging had, on June 30, stalled proceedings during the House meeting on Thursday, with agitated the AAP as well as Congress councillors, staging a protest against MP Kirron Kher. They accused her of being inaccessible to the general public.

Also Read | Mohali Rains: Students narrowly escape as bus gets stuck in drain due to submerged road

The AAP councillors had raised slogans against the MP and Congress too had sought her resignation. The corporation helplines had, at the time, received around 120 complaints related to water logging from various parts.

The local councillor in the area, Poonam, is also from the AAP, who did not respond to our calls. The responsibility of clearing road gullies and ensuring water logging doesn’t take place falls on the engineering department. A senior official of the engineering wing said that road gullies cannot handle water if the rain is over 25 mm.

He stated that the gullies from Sectors 1 to 30 have a capacity of up to 15 mm, while road gullies in Sectors 30 to 35 can handle up to 20 mm.