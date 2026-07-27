Chandigarh Traffic Police proposes redesign of CTU bus stop, U-turn near railway station to ease congestion

Channelisation of the existing CTU bus stop to ensure buses halt in a proper parallel alignment, shifting the existing U-turn used by CTU buses near the Railway Light Point by around 100 metres, and exploring relocation of the bus stop beyond the railway station exit gate are among a series of measures proposed by the Chandigarh Traffic Police to address persistent traffic congestion outside the Chandigarh railway station. The proposals emerged after a joint traffic survey conducted on Monday with officials of the Ambala Division of the Railways and experts from the Chandigarh Road Safety Society (CRSS).

The survey found that congestion at the railway station’s entry and exit points was primarily caused by conflict between CTU buses and other vehicles, unauthorised halting of taxis, indiscriminate pick-up and drop-off by auto-rickshaws, and illegal parking.

Among the measures proposed, the Traffic Police said, “The existing CTU bus stop will be channelized to enable buses to halt in a proper parallel alignment for the safe and orderly boarding and alighting of passengers.”

It further proposed that “The existing U-turn used by CTU buses near the Railway Light Point may be shifted approximately 100 metres ahead to provide adequate turning space, facilitate smoother signal clearance during the amber phase, and reduce congestion.”

The Traffic Police has also stated that “The feasibility of shifting the CTU bus stop beyond the Railway Station exit gate may be explored in consultation with the concerned authorities to further minimize traffic conflicts.”

To streamline traffic movement at the station entrance, the Traffic Police proposed that “Halting of taxis immediately before the Railway Station entrance gate will be strictly regulated through dedicated deployment of traffic personnel.”

It also said designated pick-up and drop-off arrangements for auto-rickshaws would be explored, while strict enforcement would be carried out against unauthorised stopping and parking outside the railway station.

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The joint team also observed that congestion increases significantly in the afternoon during the arrival and departure of multiple Vande Bharat Express trains due to the sudden surge in passenger and vehicular movement.

As the Ajmer Vande Bharat Express departs from Platform No. 6 on the Panchkula side of Chandigarh Railway Station, passengers travelling by the train have been advised to approach the station from the Panchkula side, wherever feasible, to help reduce congestion and facilitate smoother traffic movement.

The Chandigarh Traffic Police said the proposed measures would be implemented in coordination with the Railway authorities and other stakeholders to minimise congestion and improve commuter convenience and safety around the railway station.