1.5 hrs for 1 km: Manish Tewari calls Chandigarh traffic ‘absolute mess’

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari said many passengers would have missed the train on Sunday. (File Photo)

The road traffic situation around the Chandigarh railway station has become an “absolute mess”, with passengers reportedly taking nearly one and a half hours to negotiate a stretch of just 1 km, MP Manish Tewari said on Sunday, alleging that repeated complaints to the authorities had failed to bring any improvement.

Tewari said the stretch from the Madhya Marg light point to the railway station had witnessed severe congestion, with the traffic chaos so bad that “many would have missed the train today”.

He said, “It took people one and a half hours to negotiate a 1-km stretch from the light point on Madhya Marg to the railway station.”