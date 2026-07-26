1.5 hrs for 1 km: Manish Tewari calls Chandigarh traffic ‘absolute mess’

Congress MP Manish Tewari urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the RPF, and the police to resolve the traffic congestion near the Chandigarh railway station.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhJul 26, 2026 04:34 PM IST
Chandigarh railway station trafficChandigarh MP Manish Tewari said many passengers would have missed the train on Sunday. (File Photo)
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The road traffic situation around the Chandigarh railway station has become an “absolute mess”, with passengers reportedly taking nearly one and a half hours to negotiate a stretch of just 1 km, MP Manish Tewari said on Sunday, alleging that repeated complaints to the authorities had failed to bring any improvement.

Tewari said the stretch from the Madhya Marg light point to the railway station had witnessed severe congestion, with the traffic chaos so bad that “many would have missed the train today”.

He said, “It took people one and a half hours to negotiate a 1-km stretch from the light point on Madhya Marg to the railway station.”

In a social media post, the Congress MP said that despite repeatedly urging the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Chandigarh police to make appropriate arrangements, “nothing is ever done” and the situation was getting worse every day.

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While speaking to The Indian Express, Tewari said, “It is always a mess especially in the afternoon, when two Vande Bharats leave within 15 minutes of each other. The RPF says traffic is the responsibility of the Chandigarh police and the Chandigarh police are completely conspicuous by their absence. I have repeatedly flagged it for the attention of the senior superintendent of police (traffic), but no action has been taken to remedy the situation.”

Appeal to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Tewari urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to instruct the authorities to make proper arrangements for traffic management at the Chandigarh railway station. He also appealed to the Chandigarh DGP to direct the police to coordinate with the RPF and the Haryana police detachment at the railway station to address the issue.

The Chandigarh railway station is a major transit point for passengers travelling to and from the city and neighbouring areas. With a large number of commuters and vehicles accessing the station, smooth traffic movement and proper regulation are crucial, particularly during peak hours when congestion can cause significant delays for passengers.

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The traffic situation around the station has frequently been a concern, with congestion on the approach roads leading to delays and inconvenience for passengers.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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