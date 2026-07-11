Chandigarh railway station redevelopment: Platform changes for several trains from July 20 to 25

In the second phase, from July 23 to 25, work will be confined to the lines corresponding to platforms 5 and 6, along with one non-platform line. (File Photo)

Passengers travelling through Chandigarh railway station between July 20 and 25 should expect temporary changes in platform allocations for several trains as the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) undertakes a key phase of the station’s ongoing redevelopment.

According to Northern Railway’s Ambala Division, traffic blocks will be imposed from July 20 to 22 and again from July 23 to 25 to facilitate the installation of structural beams over the concourse level as part of the station’s redevelopment into a world-class facility.

During the works, three four-hour traffic blocks will be enforced each day from 10.10 am to 2.10 pm, affecting operations on multiple lines and platforms.

During the first phase, from July 20 to 22, railway lines corresponding to platforms 3, 4, 5 and 6, along with one non-platform line, will remain blocked. Consequently, the 12046 Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express will operate from platform 2 instead of platform 6. The 14542 Amritsar-Chandigarh Express and the 15531 Saharsa-Amritsar Jansadharan Express will arrive and depart from platform 1 instead of their scheduled platforms. The 12058 Daulatpur Chowk–New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Express and the 14332 Kalka-Delhi Express will operate from platform 3 instead of platform 2.