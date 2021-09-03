Chandigarh Railway Station certified five-star ‘Eat Right Station’

THE CHANDIGARH Railway Station was awarded a 5- star ‘Eat Right Station’ certification for providing high-quality, nutritious food to passengers, on Thursday.

The certification was awarded by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) upon the conclusion of an FSSAI-empanelled third-party audit agency with ratings from 1 to 5. The 5-star rating indicates exemplary efforts by stations to ensure safe and hygienic food is available to passengers.

The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) looks after food supply along with upgradation of railway stations. Chandigarh Railway station was selected to upgrade on the pattern of World Class Railway Station.

“We at IRSDC place the customers at the center of our services. This certification is a testimony of IRSDC’s sustained and collaborative approach to provide best-in-class services to passengers. We are thankful for this recognition and are committed to set benchmarks in the operation and maintenance of railway stations in India,” said S K Lohia, Managing Director and CEO, IRSDC in a press statement on Thursday.

The certification is part of the ‘Eat Right India’ movement- a large-scale effort by FSSAI to transform the country’s food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians. According to IRSDC, Eat Right India adopts a judicious mix of regulatory, capacity building, collaborative, and empowerment approaches to ensure that our food is suitable both for the people and the planet.

The Chandigarh Railway Station becomes the fifth station in India to get this recognition, after Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station; Delhi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus; Mumbai, Mumbai Central Railway Station; Mumbai and Vadodara Railway Station, Vadodara.