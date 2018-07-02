Chandigarh: Railway Protection Force plans to install 25 CCTV cameras at station

The station at present has 35 cameras installed at various sections. (Express Archive) The station at present has 35 cameras installed at various sections. (Express Archive)

The Railways Protection Force (RPF) is planning to install new 25 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the Chandigarh Railway Station. This proposal will be in addition to the installation of more than 90 CCTV cameras during the upgradation of the railway station.

RPF sources told Chandigarh Newsline on Sunday that they have prepared a proposal under which the railway station would get new cameras on immediate basis. “Earlier, there was a proposal to get 98 new CCTV cameras for Chandigarh Railway Station during the upgradation work. Since the upgradation work is expected to take some time, there is a proposal to install 25 new cameras on an immediate basis,” said an RPF official, adding that they are expecting to install the cameras in next few months.

The station at present has 35 cameras installed at various sections. The station is jointly manned by RPF and Government Railways Police Haryana.

RPF sources said that there is a need to replace the existing cameras because the condition of the cameras are not upto mark and the quality is very poor as compared to the present technology available.

The security of the Chandigarh Railway Station has also come under criticism many a time due to unavailability of baggage scanners and the door frame metal detector remains non-functional most of the times.

In 2016, Chandigarh Police after conducting an inspection had admitted that the Chandigarh Railway Station lacked security arrangements and as per norms, there was no security deployed at the entry and exit points of the station.

Officials, however, said that an integrated security system will be put in place and many new security features will be added to the station during the upgradation of the station into a world class one. The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC) has been tasked with the work.

