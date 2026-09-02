36-day rail block in Chandigarh: 442 trips off, Shatabdi platforms to change

Passengers travelling to and from Chandigarh will have to plan their journeys carefully for over a month as the railway has announced 36 days of power and traffic blocks at the Chandigarh railway station from September 9 to October 15, leading to widespread cancellations, partial cancellations, and short-termination of trains, as well as platform changes.

A balance through roof will be erected and the girders of the foot overbridge at the railway station will be removed during the period as part of the ongoing upgradation. The railway has divided the work into three 12-day phases, which are September 9 to 21, September 22 to October 3, and October 4 to 15.

As many as 442 train trips during the 36-day period have been cancelled. Several other services will either terminate or originate at Ambala instead of Chandigarh.The train cancellations will affect passengers travelling on routes connecting Chandigarh with Delhi, Kalka, Ambala, and several other destinations. Some services have been cancelled for nearly the entire duration of the block.

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Passengers travelling on the New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express (12011) will particularly need to check the platform before boarding during the final phase of the block. From October 4 to October 15, the train, which normally berths at Platform 1 at Chandigarh, will be shifted to Platform 5. The Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express (12012) will move from Platform 1 to Platform 3.

Other Shatabdi services, including 12005 and 12006, will also have their berthing changed during the final 12-day phase. The changes mean commuters accustomed to boarding these premium trains from their usual platforms will have to rely on station announcements and display boards before proceeding to the platform.

Ambala to become key alternative

For some trains, Chandigarh will effectively be taken out of the itinerary on specified dates. Several services have been short-terminated or short-originated at Ambala, meaning passengers travelling to or from Chandigarh may have to cover the Chandigarh-Ambala stretch by alternative transport, adding both travel time and cost to the journey.

The Ramnagar-Chandigarh-Ramnagar service will be short-terminated and short-originated at Ambala on specified dates. Similarly, the Ajmer-Chandigarh-Ajmer Garib Rath (12983/12984) will be short-terminated and short-originated at Ambala.

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The Udaipur-Chandigarh-Udaipur service (20989/20990) will also be affected, with one of the services short-terminated at Ambala. Another affected service is the Agartala-Silchar Express (15663/15664).

The disruption will also result in extensive changes in train berthing. Between September 10 and 21, berthing of 20 trains at Chandigarh has been changed. Seventeen other trains will have revised berthing between September 22 and October 3. The largest number of platform changes—for 39 trains—has been planned for the final phase, from October 4 to 15. The changes will affect trains such as Vande Bharat, long-distance services, and several Chandigarh-bound trains.

Temporary stops at Mohali

To deal with the rush, the railway has also planned additional temporary stops at Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) for select trains during the period.

For passengers, especially those with advance bookings, the 36-day block means that checking the train status before leaving home will become essential. The disruption will be particularly significant for passengers dependent on regular intercity and passenger services.

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Among the services listed for cancellation are the Chandigarh-Amritsar-Chandigarh Express, Chandigarh-Firozpur-Chandigarh Express, and the Ambala-Kalka-Ambala passenger service.

The Ambala-Jalandhar City and Ambala-Daulatpur Chowk services will also remain cancelled.