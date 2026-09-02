36-day rail block in Chandigarh: 442 trips off, Shatabdi platforms to change

Passengers travelling to and from Chandigarh will have to plan their journeys carefully for over a month as the railway has announced 36 days of power and traffic blocks at the Chandigarh railway station from September 9 to October 15, leading to widespread cancellations, partial cancellations, and short-termination of trains, as well as platform changes.
A balance through roof will be erected and the girders of the foot overbridge at the railway station will be removed during the period as part of the ongoing upgradation. The railway has divided the work into three 12-day phases, which are September 9 to 21, September 22 to October 3, and October 4 to 15.
As many as 442 train trips during the 36-day period have been cancelled. Several other services will either terminate or originate at Ambala instead of Chandigarh.The train cancellations will affect passengers travelling on routes connecting Chandigarh with Delhi, Kalka, Ambala, and several other destinations. Some services have been cancelled for nearly the entire duration of the block.
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Passengers travelling on the New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express (12011) will particularly need to check the platform before boarding during the final phase of the block. From October 4 to October 15, the train, which normally berths at Platform 1 at Chandigarh, will be shifted to Platform 5. The Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express (12012) will move from Platform 1 to Platform 3.
Other Shatabdi services, including 12005 and 12006, will also have their berthing changed during the final 12-day phase. The changes mean commuters accustomed to boarding these premium trains from their usual platforms will have to rely on station announcements and display boards before proceeding to the platform.
Ambala to become key alternative
For some trains, Chandigarh will effectively be taken out of the itinerary on specified dates. Several services have been short-terminated or short-originated at Ambala, meaning passengers travelling to or from Chandigarh may have to cover the Chandigarh-Ambala stretch by alternative transport, adding both travel time and cost to the journey.
The Ramnagar-Chandigarh-Ramnagar service will be short-terminated and short-originated at Ambala on specified dates. Similarly, the Ajmer-Chandigarh-Ajmer Garib Rath (12983/12984) will be short-terminated and short-originated at Ambala.
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The Udaipur-Chandigarh-Udaipur service (20989/20990) will also be affected, with one of the services short-terminated at Ambala. Another affected service is the Agartala-Silchar Express (15663/15664).
The disruption will also result in extensive changes in train berthing. Between September 10 and 21, berthing of 20 trains at Chandigarh has been changed. Seventeen other trains will have revised berthing between September 22 and October 3. The largest number of platform changes—for 39 trains—has been planned for the final phase, from October 4 to 15. The changes will affect trains such as Vande Bharat, long-distance services, and several Chandigarh-bound trains.
Temporary stops at Mohali
To deal with the rush, the railway has also planned additional temporary stops at Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) for select trains during the period.
For passengers, especially those with advance bookings, the 36-day block means that checking the train status before leaving home will become essential. The disruption will be particularly significant for passengers dependent on regular intercity and passenger services.
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Among the services listed for cancellation are the Chandigarh-Amritsar-Chandigarh Express, Chandigarh-Firozpur-Chandigarh Express, and the Ambala-Kalka-Ambala passenger service.
The Ambala-Jalandhar City and Ambala-Daulatpur Chowk services will also remain cancelled.
Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory.
Professional Background
Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance.
Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows.
Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends:
1. Investigative & Financial Reporting
"Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff.
"Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control.
"Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT.
2. Governance & Constitutional Status
"What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance.
"MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure.
"No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term.
3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment
"Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts.
"UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network.
"Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump.
4. Lifestyle & Local Trends
"Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year.
"After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges.
Signature Beat
Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse.
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