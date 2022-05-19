Chandigarh: Ragpicker found dead inside park

A man was found dead and another was rescued in an injured condition near the e-Sampark Centre at Public Park Sector-38 in Chandigarh Thursday, the police said. They added, the duo’s identities are yet to be ascertained but said the deceased was a ragpicker.

Sources said the assailants used something heavy, like some stone or cement slab, to attack the duo. The incident took place around 7.30 am, the police said.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased had heated arguments and a scuffle with other ragpickers over some mobile phone two days back. The injured person is said to be a resident of the Shahapur Colony. Efforts are on to confirm the identity of the assailants and the names of the duo,” a police officer said. A team of forensic experts inspected the scene of crime and collected blood-stained objects from the spot. The police have started an investigation and have rounded up four persons till now.