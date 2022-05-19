scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Must Read

Chandigarh: Ragpicker found dead inside park

Sources said the assailants used something heavy, like some stone or cement slab, to attack the duo. The incident took place around 7.30 am, the police said.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 19, 2022 2:34:08 pm
Preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased had heated arguments and a scuffle with other ragpickers over some mobile phone two days back. (Representational)

A man was found dead and another was rescued in an injured condition near the e-Sampark Centre at Public Park Sector-38 in Chandigarh Thursday, the police said. They added, the duo’s identities are yet to be ascertained but said the deceased was a ragpicker.

Sources said the assailants used something heavy, like some stone or cement slab, to attack the duo. The incident took place around 7.30 am, the police said.

More from Chandigarh

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased had heated arguments and a scuffle with other ragpickers over some mobile phone two days back. The injured person is said to be a resident of the Shahapur Colony. Efforts are on to confirm the identity of the assailants and the names of the duo,” a police officer said. A team of forensic experts inspected the scene of crime and collected blood-stained objects from the spot. The police have started an investigation and have rounded up four persons till now.

Best of Express Premium

Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weightPremium
Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weight
Explained: Lucknow’s Laxman connection, and a large mosque built in...Premium
Explained: Lucknow’s Laxman connection, and a large mosque built in...
‘Pigeon closes eyes as cat advances’: 1991 Lok Sabha, when Um...Premium
‘Pigeon closes eyes as cat advances’: 1991 Lok Sabha, when Um...
How Girish Karnad’s iconic plays have redefined Indian theatrePremium
How Girish Karnad’s iconic plays have redefined Indian theatre
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement