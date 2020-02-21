Chandigarh: PUSU leader killed in accident, friend injured

Satwinder Singh. Satwinder Singh.

DRUNKEN DRIVING claimed the life of 24-year-old PUSU party president Satwinder Singh at road intersection between Sector 11 and Gate No. 2 of PGIMER on Wednesday night. Satwinder was driving a motorcycle without helmet and his friend, Jasmal Singh, alias Sherry, 24, was riding pillion.

Police said the two were drunk and returning from a party. Jasmal got a job in a private bank and Wednesday was his first day of working. Satwinder was an MA second year student at Panjab University. He was the only breadwinner of his family and working parttime with an IT firm in IT Park, Mani Majra.

Police said the two along with others had drunk alcohol near Naya Gaon village and coming back to PU side when they met with the road accident. Injured Jasmal Singh was admitted in GMCH-32. His condition was stated to be stable. Satwinder was rushed to PGI, where doctors declared him brought dead. The incident occurred around 9.30 pm. Satwinder was a native of Mukatsar district in Punjab. He had been the party president of PUSU since 2019.

Sources said a few known persons of the victims rushed Satwinder to PGI due to his severe head injuries and Jasmal was rushed to GMCH-32.

A police officer said, “We received information about the road accident from GMCH-32. Jasmal Singh informed us that they were drunk and the motorcycle was being driven by Satwinder Singh, who is in PGI. Jasmal Singh had got a job in IDBI Bank and yesterday was his first day of working. A police party went to PGI and doctors informed them about the death of Satwinder Singh.”

Sources said doctors at GMCH-32 observed alcoholic smell from Jasmal. A forensic team inspected the accident spot and ruled out the possibility of road accident.

However, there was a wave of shock among the student leaders affiliated with various student unions at PU. Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, senior leader of Student Organisation of India (SOI), said, “It is very unfortunate. Satwinder Singh was the only breadwinner of his family. His father is bed-ridden. His mother is a cancer patient, who was admitted to PGI for a long time and discharged last month. His one sister passed away a few months back. Now he was the only child of his parents.”

Sources said Satwinder and Jasmal were staying at PU. Police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. Satwinder’s body was handed over to his family members after a postmortem examination at PGI on Thursday. A DDR was lodged at the Sector 11 police station.

