Chandigarh: PU prof’s wife found murdered at home on university campus

The wife of a Punjab University professor was found murdered at her house on the university campus Thursday morning. The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Seema Goel, wife of Prof BB Goel of University of Business School in Punjab University. Seema was a homemaker.

Police said the victim’s hands and feet were tied and there were also injury marks on her head.

Sources said Prof BB Goel was in a room on the first floor while his wife was on the ground floor. The body was found by Prof BB Goel. The couple was alone in the house. Their only daughter was not home..

The house of Prof BB Goel is in the back lane of PU Vice Chancellor’s house in the PU campus. Senior police officers along with a forensic and finger experts team have rushed to the spot. Police have started the investigations.