Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Chandigarh: Punjab policeman’s son arrested for murdering Jalandhar woman near Sukhna Lake

The victim was found dead with a strangulation mark and a dupatta was found tied around her neck at Sukhna Choe on October 28.

A police officer requesting anonymity said the suspect, also a resident of Jalandhar, had a relationship with the 22-year-old victim. (Representational image)

The Chandigarh Police have arrested the son of a Punjab policeman in connection with the murder of a Jalandhar woman, who was found dead near Sukhna Lake last Friday, a senior police officer said Monday.

The officer requesting anonymity said the suspect, also a resident of Jalandhar, had a relationship with the 22-year-old victim. He added that the woman allegedly demanded money from the suspect.

Sources said the suspect was arrested on the basis of technical evidence. They added that the suspect has reportedly confessed to his crime.

Sources further said that to create an impression that he was at home on the day of the crime, the suspect had left his cell phone in Jalandhar.

More from Chandigarh

The victim was found dead with a strangulation mark and a dupatta was found tied around her neck at Sukhna Choe behind Sukhna Lake on October 28. She had left her house purportedly to attend a prayer session at a church in Jalandhar on October 27. A case of murder has been registered at Sector-26 police station.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 04:28:49 pm
