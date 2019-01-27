Punjab police SIT arrests former SSP in Behbal Kalan firing case

The Special Investigation Team of Punjab police probing cases of sacrilege and police firing on anti-sacrilege protestors arrested former SSP Charanjeet Sharma from his residence in Hoshiarpur in the wee hours on Sunday. The SSP was arrested in connection with the October 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing in which two protestors were killed.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had on Friday dismissed all petitions filed by Punjab Police official, most of them retired now, against the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report and directed the SIT to expeditiously probe the matter involving the incident.

The officers had challenged the procedure adopted by the state government in setting up the Court of Inquiry and its adjudicatory role in the whole matter.

Earlier, the High Court had stayed proceedings initiated against three former police officers by the state government on the recommendations of the report. The Ranjit Singh panel report had recommended the name of Charanjeet Sharma, who was then Moga SSP, and of three other policemen, be included in the Behbal Kalan incident FIR.

The other three officers, whose names were directed to bge included in the FIR are SP Bikramjit Singh, Inspector Pardeep Singh and Sub Inspector Amarjit Singh.

After the court dismissed the petitions on Friday, the SIT had issued summons to Sharma asking him to appear before the SIT on January 29.