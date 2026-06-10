Heatwave to end; rain and thunderstorms likely in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana from tomorrow

After days of scorching heat with temperatures touching 46°C in parts of Punjab and Haryana, residents may get relief soon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a significant increase in thunderstorm, squall, and hailstorm activity across the region between Thursday and Saturday. It has also issued an orange alert.

According to the IMD’s Chandigarh regional centre, heatwave conditions prevailed on Wednesday with Rohtak recording 45.9°C and Bathinda touching 46.3°C. Temperatures across large parts of Punjab and Haryana remained 3.1 to 5°C above normal. The IMD has forecast that while heatwave conditions are likely to persist on Wednesday, maximum temperatures are expected to fall by 4 to 5°C over the next four days.