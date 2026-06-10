Heatwave to end; rain and thunderstorms likely in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana from tomorrow

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at several places, signalling a major change in weather.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhJun 10, 2026 05:12 PM IST
Punjab Haryana weather alert heatwave endsHaryana's Rohtak recorded 45.9°C and Punjab's Bathinda 46.3°C on Wednesday. (File Photo)
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After days of scorching heat with temperatures touching 46°C in parts of Punjab and Haryana, residents may get relief soon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a significant increase in thunderstorm, squall, and hailstorm activity across the region between Thursday and Saturday. It has also issued an orange alert.

According to the IMD’s Chandigarh regional centre, heatwave conditions prevailed on Wednesday with Rohtak recording 45.9°C and Bathinda touching 46.3°C. Temperatures across large parts of Punjab and Haryana remained 3.1 to 5°C above normal. The IMD has forecast that while heatwave conditions are likely to persist on Wednesday, maximum temperatures are expected to fall by 4 to 5°C over the next four days.

For Chandigarh, the weather department has forecast light to moderate rainfall at several places on Friday and at a few places on Thursday and Saturday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and squall winds of 60-70 kmph, gusting up to 80 kmph, are likely on Thursday and Friday, while isolated hailstorm activity is also expected on Thursday.

Similar conditions are expected across Punjab and Haryana, where thunderstorms, lightning, squalls and hailstorms are likely at isolated locations on Thursday and Friday. The IMD has also forecast light to moderate rainfall at several places during the period, signalling a major change in weather after an extended spell of extreme heat.

The IMD warned that strong winds and hail might break tree branches, cause damage from flying debris, disrupt electricity and water supply services, and damage kutcha houses, huts, and other weak structures. Traffic congestion, poor visibility, and difficult driving conditions are also likely during intense weather activity. Hailstorms could damage vehicles, windows, and asbestos-sheet roofs while posing a risk to people and livestock.

The IMD has urged people to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid taking shelter under trees, remain away from electric poles and waterbodies, and unplug electrical equipment during lightning activity. Farmers have been advised to suspend field operations during adverse weather and protect harvested crops and standing fields from strong winds and hail.

The expected spell of rain and storms is likely to provide much-needed respite from the intense heat gripping the region, although authorities have cautioned residents to remain alert as severe weather conditions may pose risks to life, property, and public infrastructure.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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