Chandigarh: Punjab govt to develop nature park housing all trees mentioned in Guru Granth Sahib

Punjab Tourism and Culture minister Charanjit Singh Channi said, “We are trying our best to complete the project by February next year.” The nature park will also house medicinal plants. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh, File)

THE PUNJAB government is all set to develop a nature park adjacent to the iconic Virasat-e-Khalsa memorial in Anandpur Sahib on 62 acres of land, which according to officials will house all the trees mentioned in the Guru Granth Sahib and related to Sikh history.

The government has engaged Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) landscaping expert Navtej Singh as consultant for the project. Singh said the nature park will house endangered species of flora and fauna, and the theme-based park will showcase the biodiversity, flora and fauna in the forest and a section to educate children about various trees and crops.

Singh said the park will have different zones, including trees mentioned in Guru Granth Sahib and related to Sikh history. “We are conducting research and will include all such trees,” he added.

Kar Sewa Khadoor Sahib has documented trees and flora and fauna, as many as 63, mentioned in Guru Granth Sahib. These include six trees, which provide shadow, seven which bear fruits, five which give essence and 11 medicinal plants.

Virasat-e-Khalsa has been attracting a large number of tourists, boosting economy of the region and leading to huge employment opportunities, said an official.