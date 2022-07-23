scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Chandigarh: Punjab CM’s residence fined Rs 10,000 for littering waste

Local BJP councillor Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu said that waste was being dumped on the roadside near the gate and boundary wall of the Punjab CM’s residence in Chandigarh’s Sector 2

Written by Hina Rohtaki | Chandigarh |
July 23, 2022 10:44:32 am
Bhagwant Mann, Punjab cm residence fines, cm residence, Chandigarh waste management, Chandigarh latest updates, Chandigarh latest news, Indian ExpressSpeaking to The Indian Express, local BJP councillor Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu said that daily, waste was being dumped on the roadside near the gate and boundary wall of House No. 7. (file)

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Saturday morning issued a challan, imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 for littering on the Punjab chief minister’s residence in Chandigarh’s Sector 2.

Issued in the name of CRPF Battalion DSP Harjinder Singh (the CRPF manages a part of the security), the challan mentioned the address of the violator – House No. 7, Sector 2, Chandigarh, the Punjab chief minister’s residence.

Speaking to The Indian Express, local BJP councillor Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu said that daily, waste was being dumped on the roadside near the gate and boundary wall of House No. 7. He added that he had been getting complaints for a year now. House numbers 44, 45, 6 and 7 are all part of the Punjab chief minister’s residence, Sidhu said.

More from Chandigarh

“I was repeatedly getting complaints from Sector 2 residents regarding littering by the staff and visitors of the Punjab chief minister’s residence since last year. Despite numerous requests and warnings by our sanitation staff, the littering continued and ultimately this challan was issued,” Sidhu said. “I hope they will maintain cleanliness now. The chief minister is supposed to set a good example for the state to follow but here his own official house is not in order,” he added. “The waste being dumped was spoiling the cleanliness of Sector 2.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilotPremium
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...Premium
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...
Explained | Panama Papers: The WhistleblowersPremium
Explained | Panama Papers: The Whistleblowers

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Express Research

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army

Premium
Why charges against Sisodia may strike AAP where it hurts most

Why charges against Sisodia may strike AAP where it hurts most

Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli & Sharma won't be missed
Sports Newsletter

Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli & Sharma won't be missed

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Why Goa has tightened law on changing one's name, surname
Express Explained

Why Goa has tightened law on changing one's name, surname

Premium
PB Mehta writes: Littleness of Opposition makes the BJP look big
Opinion

PB Mehta writes: Littleness of Opposition makes the BJP look big

Can Neeraj Chopra become the first since 2009 to hold Olympics, World C'ship at the same time?
A date with history

Can Neeraj Chopra become the first since 2009 to hold Olympics, World C'ship at the same time?

Two children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, say officials

Two children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, say officials

How African cheetahs are being prepped for journey to India

How African cheetahs are being prepped for journey to India

Premium
Yasin Malik on hunger strike in Tihar, says case not probed well

Yasin Malik on hunger strike in Tihar, says case not probed well

Shows cancelled, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera tanks on Day 1
At the box office

Shows cancelled, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera tanks on Day 1

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement