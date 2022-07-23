Chandigarh: Punjab CM’s residence fined Rs 10,000 for littering waste

July 23, 2022 10:44:32 am
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Saturday morning issued a challan, imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 for littering on the Punjab chief minister’s residence in Chandigarh’s Sector 2.
Issued in the name of CRPF Battalion DSP Harjinder Singh (the CRPF manages a part of the security), the challan mentioned the address of the violator – House No. 7, Sector 2, Chandigarh, the Punjab chief minister’s residence.
Speaking to The Indian Express, local BJP councillor Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu said that daily, waste was being dumped on the roadside near the gate and boundary wall of House No. 7. He added that he had been getting complaints for a year now. House numbers 44, 45, 6 and 7 are all part of the Punjab chief minister’s residence, Sidhu said.
“I was repeatedly getting complaints from Sector 2 residents regarding littering by the staff and visitors of the Punjab chief minister’s residence since last year. Despite numerous requests and warnings by our sanitation staff, the littering continued and ultimately this challan was issued,” Sidhu said. “I hope they will maintain cleanliness now. The chief minister is supposed to set a good example for the state to follow but here his own official house is not in order,” he added. “The waste being dumped was spoiling the cleanliness of Sector 2.”
