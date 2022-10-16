scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Chandigarh: Punjab Cabinet minister’s escort vehicle injures 2

Family members of one of the injured shifted patient to a private hospital in Panchkula, alleging a lack of proper treatment in a Chandigarh government hospital.

chandigarhThe escort gypsy was the last vehicle in the cavalcade of Dr Baljit Kaur. (Express)

Two persons were injured after being hit by a speeding escort vehicle of Punjab cabinet minister Dr Baljit Kaur in Chandigarh Saturday around 9.30 pm. The accident took place when the two were crossing the Sector 27/28 light point on a scooter and the vehicle (gypsy) hit them from the left side.

The injured have been identified as Ankush, 25, and his female colleague, Diksha, 23. Both Ankush and Diksha were initially admitted to GMCH-32 in Chandigarh but the family members of Diksha later took her to a private hospital in Panchkula, complaining that she was not being given proper treatment in the government hospital.

GMCH-32 doctors have recommended surgery on the left fractured leg of Ankush Sunday.

A GMCH-32 doctor requesting anonymity said that the injured Diksha was doing well and was discharged Sunday morning.

Minister Dr Baljit Kaur Sunday visited the injured Ankush at GMCH-32 and assured his parents of full cooperation.

“My daughter received severe head injuries. I was informed by one of the eyewitnesses that my daughter and her colleague were not given immediate treatment. I along with my husband reached Chandigarh from Shimla today (Sunday) at 5.30 am. I found my daughter was severely injured. The doctors did not even stitch the injuries on her forehead properly… I was not satisfied with the treatment. We rushed Diksha to a private hospital in Panchkula,” Anita Thakur, the mother of injured Diksha, said.

Raghubir Singh, the father of Ankush, who came here from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, said: “Doctors recommended surgery for the fractured left leg of my injured son. Doctors said that an iron rod will be fixed in the fractured portion of the leg. The Punjab cabinet minister, Dr Baljit Kaur, came today morning. She assured us of all possible help. Ankush works with a private firm at Timber Market in Sector-26. He will be operated on today.”

The escort gypsy was the last vehicle in the cavalcade of Dr Baljit Kaur. A Punjab police driver, Sukhminder Singh, 35, was driving the gypsy. He had received minor injuries. When contacted, Sukhminder Singh said: “I have been at the hospital and taking care of the injured. The injured woman was discharged.”

A source said Ankush and Diksha were not able to record their statements to the police. A DDR was lodged at Sector-26 police station in Chandigarh.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 03:33:32 pm
