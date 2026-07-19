‘2 pyaj, 30 danay’: Police chargesheet traces coded WhatsApp message, Portugal link

A coded WhatsApp message referring to a parcel containing “2 pyaj aur 30 danay” set in motion the movement of a consignment of two grenades, a pistol and 25-30 cartridges through Punjab before the grenade attack on the Punjab BJP office in Chandigarh, according to a UT Police chargesheet filed in a Chandigarh district court.

In his disclosure statement, accused Charanjit Singh, alias Channi, allegedly told police that Portugal-based Baljot Singh, alias Jota, instructed him to collect the parcel from a salon owner in Majari village and pass it on through a chain of couriers.

The chargesheet, accessed by The Indian Express, alleges that the April 1 attack on the BJP office at Sector 37 was the outcome of a larger cross-border network involving Pakistan-based drone consignments, Portugal-based handlers, encrypted communication, local couriers and digital money transfers.

According to police, several accused were assigned different roles in receiving, transporting and delivering narcotics, weapons and explosives before the attack was carried out.

According to Channi’s disclosure statement, on March 16, he received a WhatsApp call from Baljot Singh, who allegedly asked him to collect a parcel identified as “2 pyaj aur 30 danay” from Amazing Hair Salon in Majari village. The salon owner, Balwinder Lal, alias Shammi, allegedly handed over the consignment. Channi told police that acting on Jota’s instructions, he later travelled to Bharapur village in Nawanshahr district and handed over the parcel to Jasvir Singh, alias Jassi.

The disclosure statement further alleges that Jassi was instructed to deliver the consignment at his village bus stop. At around 6 pm, Gurtej Singh, alias Teji, and Rubal Chauhan allegedly arrived on a TVS motorcycle and took possession of the parcel.

Police said they cited the sequence of events to reconstruct the movement of weapons before the attack.

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The chargesheet contains disclosure statements of several accused, each allegedly describing a different link in the chain.

According to police, Teji allegedly disclosed that he was contacted by a person identified as “Angela”, who instructed him through Instagram, WhatsApp and the encrypted Zangi application to collect consignments in return for money. His statement alleges that after collecting one such parcel, he discovered it contained two grenades, a pistol and ammunition before passing it on as instructed.

Another accused, Jassi, allegedly told police that Baljot had assured him of assistance in settling abroad and subsequently instructed him to receive and store a parcel before handing it over to another courier.

According to the chargesheet, he later found the parcel contained grenades, a pistol and ammunition and delivered it on the directions of the handler.

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Police also alleged that several members of the network had earlier handled drone-dropped consignments of heroin from across the Pakistan border before being assigned tasks involving weapons. Disclosure statements cited in the chargesheet describe repeated drone deliveries of heroin, pistols, grenades and ammunition, with local operatives allegedly concealing and transporting the consignments to recipients identified by handlers through photographs and encrypted calls.

The chargesheet further alleges that encrypted communication formed the backbone of the operation. Instructions, live locations, videos, photographs of recipients and bank account details were allegedly exchanged through Zangi, WhatsApp and Instagram, while payments were routed through bank accounts operated by different accused. Police claim money was deposited into the accounts after assignments were completed and withdrawn soon afterwards.

According to the chargesheet, Amanpreet Singh, alias Aman, and Gurtej first reached the BJP office at Sector 33 on April 1, but did not execute the attack due to heavy public movement. They then allegedly searched Google Maps, located the Punjab BJP office at Sector 37, travelled there in an auto-rickshaw and waited for about 15-20 minutes before Amanpreet hurled a grenade at the office boundary wall. Gurtej allegedly recorded the act on his mobile phone and transmitted the video to the handler through Zangi before the duo escaped on a CTU bus.

Besides Channi, the chargesheet names Jasvir Singh, Balwinder Lal, Hajanbir Singh, alias Haji, Rubal Chauhan, Mandeep Sharma, Navdeep, Iqbal Singh, Amanpreet Singh and Gurtej Singh as part of the alleged conspiracy.

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Police have relied on disclosure statements, CCTV footage, forensic reports, scene reconstruction, videography and electronic evidence to support the prosecution’s case.

The investigation invokes provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Substances Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, alleging the existence of an organised cross-border terror network behind the Chandigarh BJP office blast.