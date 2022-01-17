Chandigarh: PU shopkeepers take out protest march

In continuation of their ongoing protest, the Panjab University Shopkeepers Association took out a candle and protest march from PU market to Gate No. 2 Sunday. After observing a two-minute silence in the memory of their counterpart Neeraj, who committed suicide two days ago, the traders protested against the Panjab University authorities.

The traders insisted that instead of online meeting of Panjab University shopkeepers with Panjab University committee, an offline meeting with all 60 shopkeepers of the market should be organised. The shopkeepers feared that their situation may also end up like Neeraj of Raj Eatery, so their issues should be resolved by the PU committee at the earliest. In case of lease deed transfer, the rent be charged as per the lease deed instead of increasing the rent exorbitantly at the time of lease transfer in the name of legal heir. Due to the absence of students in PU due to Covid, they should get at least 50 per cent rebate on the lines of other universities. GNDU and Kurukshetra University have given 50 to 75 per cent rebate to their shopkeepers during Covid. PU is also making an illegitimate demand of Rs 50,000 from the shopkeepers in the name of security of electricity.

The shopkeepers have been protesting against the PU administration by closing their shops for the last three days. They said they would keep doing this till their demands are met.

Faculty Development Programme

A week-long Faculty Development Program (FDP) on Integration Theory: Mathematical Analysis was organized by the department of mathematics and HRDC, Panjab University (PU). The objective of this program was to give exposure to the faculty of colleges and universities on integration theory and its related areas of mathematics.

The FDP started with an inaugural talk on the evolution of integration theory by Professor Inder K. Rana. He gave two lectures, which provided a glimpse of the historical development of the subject focusing on the contributions of Pythagoras, Archimedes, Eudoxes, Riemann, and Lebesgue.

Prof Amin Sofi, NBHM Professor at Jammu and Kashmir Institute of mathematical sciences, talked about the axiom of choice and various related paradoxes.

Professor S. Pirzada, Head, Department of Mathematics, Kashmir University presented a tour of analysis through graph theory, signifying unity among different branches of mathematics and computer science.