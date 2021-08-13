Chandigarh: PU Senate gets 1 fresh face, 3 veterans secure posts again

The election results for the four posts in the two constituencies of Panjab University (PU) campus teachers were declared Thursday. While six candidates were in fray from the constituency of professors, seven were contesting for the constituency of associate or assistant professors, of whom two each won the seats in the high stakes elections.

Out of the four candidates who secured victory, three are previous senators. Professor Rajat Sandhir from Biochemistry department and assistant professor Parveen Goyal from the UIET have been elected as senators for the second time in a row. Associate professor Dinesh Kumar of Laws department, meanwhile, had a cooling period of one term since 2016. Professor Jatinder Grover of the Education department is a fresh face to the senate body this year.

The results come out two days after the polls were held Tuesday with a significantly high percentage of voter turnout. A 93.19 per cent turnout was recorded among professors of the staff of teaching departments of the university constituency and a 91.57 per cent turnout was recorded for the polls of associate professors and assistant professors of the varsity. The professors’ constituency had 279 voters, while the constituency of associate/assistant professors had 439 voters.

The registered graduates’ constituency, with 3,61,869 voters, will go to polls on August 18, along with the constituencies of heads and associate/assistant professors of affiliated arts colleges. Voting for the constituency of faculties will be held last on August 23.

The senate comprises 91 members, 47 of whom are elected from eight constituencies. While 36 members are nominated by the university chancellor, two are nominated from the Punjab assembly and six are ex-officio members. The four-year term of the previous senate had ended on October 31, 2020.

The varsity in the past year saw huge protests led by various student groups, senators, alumni and political parties from across Punjab, with the state’s CM himself writing to the chancellor, for holding the elections.

Several former senators, seeking re-election to the senate body, had also sent a representation to Panjab University Chancellor, who is also the Vice President of India, demanding that appropriate instructions be issued to PU V-C Professor Raj Kumar for holding of the Senate polls.