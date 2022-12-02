ASI recruitment: 12 booked in Chandigarh for submitting multiple applications

Chandigarh Police have booked a dozen people for submitting multiple applications with different particulars for the upcoming recruitment of assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) in the force.

Sources said the suspects filed at least 122 applications with similar photographs, but different particulars. They added that the exact names of the suspected candidates cannot be revealed and that efforts are on to nab them.

In September, the Chandigarh Police advertised vacancies for 49 posts of ASIs – 16 for women, 27 for men and six for ex-service candidates. A total of 15,802 applications were received for the posts. The University Institute Of Applied Management Sciences under the Panjab University (PU), was given the task of scrutinising the applications.

The FIR was registered at Sector 11 police station on the complaint of the department’s chief coordinator P K Sharma under section 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating) and 511 (attempt to commit offence) of the IPC.

A police officer said their computer system detected persons who filed multiple applications with similar particulars. “Preliminary probe suggests many candidates had filed more than one application as the bank, through which the admission fee was submitted, rejected the application once. Some of the candidates filed more than one application as they failed to mention their surname in the first application and mentioned their full name in the second application. The case is being investigated thoroughly,” the officer added.

The ASI recruitment process in Chandigarh was opened after a gap of 13 years. The last such recruitment was held in 2009.