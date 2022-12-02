scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

ASI recruitment: 12 booked in Chandigarh for submitting multiple applications

In September, the Chandigarh Police advertised vacancies for 49 posts of ASIs – 16 for women, 27 for men and six for ex-service candidates. A total of 15,802 applications were subsequently received from aspirants.

As per sources, suspects have filed at least 122 applications with similar photographs, but different particulars (FILE)

Chandigarh Police have booked a dozen people for submitting multiple applications with different particulars for the upcoming recruitment of assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) in the force.

Sources said the suspects filed at least 122 applications with similar photographs, but different particulars. They added that the exact names of the suspected candidates cannot be revealed and that efforts are on to nab them.

In September, the Chandigarh Police advertised vacancies for 49 posts of ASIs – 16 for women, 27 for men and six for ex-service candidates. A total of 15,802 applications were received for the posts. The University Institute Of Applied Management Sciences under the Panjab University (PU), was given the task of scrutinising the applications.

The FIR was registered at Sector 11 police station on the complaint of the department’s chief coordinator P K Sharma under section 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating) and 511 (attempt to commit offence) of the IPC.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Savarkar’s impact on Marathi literature and his work on ‘purification of ...Premium
Savarkar’s impact on Marathi literature and his work on ‘purification of ...
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’Premium
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’

A police officer said their computer system detected persons who filed multiple applications with similar particulars. “Preliminary probe suggests many candidates had filed more than one application as the bank, through which the admission fee was submitted, rejected the application once. Some of the candidates filed more than one application as they failed to mention their surname in the first application and mentioned their full name in the second application. The case is being investigated thoroughly,” the officer added.

More from Chandigarh

The ASI recruitment process in Chandigarh was opened after a gap of 13 years. The last such recruitment was held in 2009.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 04:00:32 pm
Next Story

#Politics | ‘Ambulance BJP’s star campaigner’: Congress wonders at ‘repeated arrival’ of the vehicle at Modi events

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close