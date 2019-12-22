Chandigarh: Prosecution fails to prove charges, 2 acquitted of snatching gold chains

The complainant had alleged that on April 20, 2015, around 1 pm, while she was on her way home from the Dhanas market, two boys came on a black colour motorcycle, stopped near her, and suddenly snatched her gold chain from her neck. (Representational image) The complainant had alleged that on April 20, 2015, around 1 pm, while she was on her way home from the Dhanas market, two boys came on a black colour motorcycle, stopped near her, and suddenly snatched her gold chain from her neck. (Representational image)

The district court of Chandigarh acquitted two persons of charges of snatching eight gold chains in eight separate cases, after the Prosecution failed to prove the allegations.

The two accused, Kamal Thakur of Himachal Pradesh and Harpreet of Mohali, have been acquitted of sections 356 (Assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the Prosecution, the accused were arrested on the complaint of Dhanas resident Manjit Kaur, who alleged that on April 20, 2015, around 1 pm, while she was on her way home from the Dhanas market, two boys came on a black colour motorcycle, stopped near her, and suddenly snatched her gold chain from her neck. The police thus registered an FIR number 175 under sections 379 and 356 of the IPC at PS 39, and later arrested the accused, Kamal Thakur and Harpreet, in the matter. The police then later found that the accused were involved in eight other gold chain snatching incidents in the city, and thus they were also booked in eight cases at the sector 11 police station, under similar sections.

During trial of FIR number 175, Kamal Thakur was acquitted in April 2017, while Harpreet was acquitted in April 2018, after the prosecution failed to prove the recovery of the gold chain.

Meanwhile, during the trial of the other eight cases registered after FIR 175 (FIR numbers 112, 121, 139, 141, 149, 155, 158 and 170), the defence counsel Advocate Ankur Chaudhrie argued that there was no description of the accused in the FIRs registered about how they looked as per the complainant, while no registration number of the motorcycle of the accused was mentioned by the Prosecution. Apart from that, in several FIRs there were also no bills of the gold chains produced in the court, the complainants did not supported the prosecution story and did not identify the accused in the court. The evidence of the Investigating Officer (IO) of FIR number 175 was also not recorded in court. It was therefore argued that the accused had been falsely implicated in the case.

The court after hearing the arguments in the eight cases, held that there was no evidence to show that the complainants were joined at the time of recovery.

“The onus is on the prosecution to connect the chain of evidence by joining the IO of FIR number 175 and made him witness in the present case. Because he was the main witness to prove allegation of recovery as punishable under Section 411 of IPC. But once he was not joined then that means there is no iota of evidence to prove alleged recovery from the accused persons. Testimony of the present IO is of no relevance because the main witness to the recovery was itself not joined and also not examined by the prosecution at any time during trial”, observed the court in the judgment, while releasing the duo from the charges.

The court thus held that it is bound to hold that the IO had not conducted the investigation in accordance with law and also had not made all the available evidence as witness in the present case.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App