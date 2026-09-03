3 years after Chandigarh Army officer died, widow navigated paperwork for months

Three years after her husband, Lieutenant Colonel Dinesh Saigal, died, Rama Saigal thought she had dealt with the hardest part: learning to live without him.

Instead, she has spent months navigating the Chandigarh civic body’s Property Tax Branch, repeatedly submitting documents to secure an exemption available to widows of ex-servicemen.

Rama, 72, had to make repeated trips to the Branch after she heard nothing about her application — submitting documents, waiting for months, and then returning with more papers. After her husband’s death from cancer, she lives by herself. Their son lives abroad, and their daughter is married.

Following The Indian Express’s queries, officials said Thursday that her application has been processed, and the property-tax exemption has been approved.

‘A completely exhaustive process’

She submitted her exemption application on May 11, well before the May 31 deadline. But the application was not processed, and she was subsequently asked for additional documents — first her husband’s death certificate and, nearly three months later, a transfer letter.

“My application was not processed till the last date of payment with rebate was over,” she told The Indian Express.

“Initially they didn’t respond. When I went there on June 2, the official told me that a copy of my husband’s death certificate is required. Why didn’t they tell us previously? Incidentally, I was carrying it. When I tried to submit the scanned self-attested copy to the dealing official, he told me he wouldn’t take it… diary karwao ja kar… Then it was again a completely exhaustive process,” she said.

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When Rama still heard nothing after submitting the death certificate, she called the Property Tax Branch several times to check on the status of her application. Eventually, the official told her that he would get back to her.

Responding to The Indian Express’s queries over the issue, Dr Inder Jeet, who heads the Property Tax Branch, said: “Some documents were required”.

“The branch is overworked. It is all done now. Her application has been processed,” he added.

‘Why am I being harassed endlessly?’

On August 28, she received a communication from the branch. This time asking her to submit a self-attested copy of the transfer letter issued by the competent authority.

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Despite her frustration with the repeated requests, Rama once again complied and submitted the document.

“But when I inquired again, I was told abhi dekhenge (we will see). Why am I being harassed endlessly? Why can’t they ask for all documents at once? They didn’t tell me that the death certificate is required when I visited. Why didn’t they tell me about the transfer certificate?” she asked.

Depending on others

Indian Army veteran Colonel Kulbir Singh (Retd), who has taken up Rama’s case, said she should not suffer because of procedural delays by the Property Tax Branch.

For a senior citizen, Singh, 82, points out, “come again with another document” is not a simple instruction. It means arranging transport, finding someone to accompany them, making another trip to the office, and standing at the same counter once again for hours.

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Singh, who has cited his own age and walking disability, said he had relied on a colleague to follow up on his files. Even his representative was initially not allowed to submit documents on his behalf, forcing Singh to visit the branch personally.

He has tracked seven such cases. Two of the applications, including Rama’s, he said, have not been processed despite repeated attempts to seek information.

Another widow, according to Singh, personally submitted her exemption application on July 25, 2025, but it has remained pending for more than a year now.

“I have cited several cases of retired defence personnel and their families being harassed, being asked for additional documents or different formats only after their applications had remained pending for considerable periods,” Singh told The Indian Express.

No clarity

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Last year, Singh said, some families who had submitted applications in the format then being followed were later told it was incorrect and asked to submit fresh affidavits.

This year too, he said, he sought clarity on the procedure before preparing applications for several colleagues. He was directed to make the request through email, but when he submitted the files, applicants were asked to make personal requests.

In his representation to Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, Singh said that the experience reflects a larger problem of harassment faced by widows of ex-servicemen and veterans seeking property tax exemptions in Chandigarh.

Singh also suggested a dedicated help desk for senior citizens, improved software, a mechanism to ensure that approved exemption cases do not continue to attract penalties, and more accountability when applications are delayed because of procedural lapses.