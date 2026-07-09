Chandigarh residential property prices surge up to 5x since 2019, auction data shows

Driven by a lack of new land supply and intense bidding competition, Chandigarh’s residential real estate market is witnessing its steepest price appreciation in decades.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
4 min readChandigarhJul 9, 2026 06:34 PM IST
Chandigarh real estateChandigarh's residential property market has witnessed unprecedented appreciation over the past several years (File photo).
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Chandigarh’s residential property market has witnessed a sharp price escalation over the last few years, with auction data showing that plots of comparable size now fetch two to five times the prices seen in 2019. The appreciation is evident across small, medium and large residential plots auctioned by the Chandigarh Administration.

An analysis by The Indian Express of auction data revealed that the most significant increase was in plots sized between 500 and 530 square yards. In January-February 2019, a 528.125-square-yard plot in Sector 40 was auctioned for Rs 4.54 crore, while another plot of the same size in Sector 40-B fetched Rs 4.01 crore in November 2019.

In February-March 2022, a 528.125-square-yard plot in Sector 40-B sold for Rs 6.50 crore. By September 2025, 503.028-square-yard plots in Sector 19-B—nearly identical in size—fetched Rs 22.23 crore, Rs 22.67 crore and Rs 22.02 crore, representing an increase of nearly five times over comparable 2019 prices. In 2026, 500-square-yard plots went for Rs 18.88 crore in Sector 21.

A similar trend is evident in plots of around 250 square yards. In 2019, 251-253.5-square-yard residential plots in Sectors 37, 38 and 40 attracted bids ranging between Rs 2 crore and Rs 3.11 crore. By 2022, 252-253-square-yard plots in Sector 40 were selling for Rs 4.31 crore, while in June 2026, a 249.375-square-yard plot in Sector 15-B fetched Rs 8.33 crore, nearly three to four times the value seen in 2019.

The appreciation is also evident in large 1,014-square-yard plots. In November 2019, a plot in Sector 33 sold for Rs 15.30 crore, whereas in September 2025, a plot of the same size in Sector 33-C fetched Rs 33.41 crore, more than doubling in value.

Even 125-130-square-yard plots have recorded substantial gains. Such plots sold for around Rs 1.7-1.8 crore in 2019, while 126-132-square-yard plots auctioned in 2025 fetched Rs 3.93-4.47 crore, indicating appreciation across all plot categories.

Limited land, sustained demand

The auction figures indicated that Chandigarh’s limited land availability and sustained demand for residential property have pushed prices steadily upwards, with buyers continuing to bid aggressively despite rising reserve prices.

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“Chandigarh has witnessed a substantial increase in residential property prices over the last few years. With limited supply and strong demand, buyers are willing to pay a premium for well-located plots, which is clearly reflected in recent auction results. Moreover, Chandigarh has always been a sought-after city for buying a house and settling down because of its beautiful planning and architecture. It is also closer to the hills,” said Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, president, Chandigarh Property Consultants Association.

Another noticeable trend is that, while reserve prices have increased over the years, the gap between reserve prices and final bids has remained significant for premium residential properties.

In several auctions, bidders have offered crores of rupees above the reserve price, reflecting intense competition for Chandigarh’s limited freehold residential plots.

The auction data also indicated that demand has remained resilient despite rising property values.

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From smaller 126-square-yard plots to premium one-kanal and above residential sites, buyers have continued to participate aggressively, with many properties fetching two to five times the prices recorded for comparable plot sizes five to seven years ago.

Real estate experts attribute the sustained appreciation to Chandigarh’s constrained land supply, well-developed infrastructure and consistently high demand for residential properties in established sectors. With very few new residential plots entering the market through government auctions, every auction has become a closely watched event, often resulting in record bids for prime locations.

“This is perhaps the steepest appreciation Chandigarh’s residential property market has witnessed in recent decades. Earlier, prices used to rise gradually, but over the last few years, the pace has accelerated significantly, driven by the scarcity of freehold land and strong demand.” Panchni said.

“In my over three decades in Chandigarh’s real estate market, I have not seen such a sharp appreciation in residential property prices within such a short span. The last few years have been exceptional, with prices of similar-sized plots increasing two to five times because of limited supply and sustained demand.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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