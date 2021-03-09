Chandigarh property grab case: SIT summons DSP, inspector to join probe

THE SPECIAL Investigation Team (SIT) Monday summoned DSP Ram Gopal and Inspector Rajdeep Singh to join the ongoing investigation into the land grab scandal, in connection with which three people including journalist Sanjeev Mahajan, brother of DSP Ram Gopal, Satpal Dagar, and builder Manish Gupta were arrested.

DSP Ram Gopal was asked to appear before the investigation agency Tuesday. Inspector Rajdeep Singh asked to appear before it Wednesday.

The two were asked to appear at Sector 31 police station. According to the FIR, DSP Ram Gopal had arranged the documents of Rahul Mehta’s triple-storey house in sector 37 to the gang members at his office in 2017.

Inspector Rajdeep Singh, former SHO of PS 39, had allegedly deliberately not taken any legal action on the complaint of one Pradeep Ratan seeking a search for Rahul Mehta in 2017.

Sanjeev Mahajan, Satpal Dagar, Manish Gupta will be produced in the local court Sector 43 on Tuesday. They were in four days’ police custody.

A member of the SIT said that Sanjeev Mahajan reportedly confessed that he had accepted a lot of money from Satpal Dagar on behalf of Rahul Mehta for selling his property on the basis of fake documents.

Police said that the proxy Rahul Mehta had been identified, a resident of sector 48, who will be arrested shortly.

Sources said efforts are being made to identify the other properties which had been usurped by the organised gang.

A total of nine persons including liquor businessman Arvind Singla, builder Saurabh Gupta, late bouncer turned financer Surjit Singh, businessman Ashok Arora and two others were also booked in the property grab scandal. Police have failed to arrest Arvind Singla, Ashok Arora and two others.

The FIR was registered on February 28. Sanjeev Mahajan and Manish Gupta were arrested on the very day. Initially they were remanded in 3 days police custody. Satpal Dagar was arrested on March 3. They were remanded in four days police custody. Police said all relevant documents including the GPA of the property were seized from the office of sub-registrar in Sector 17.