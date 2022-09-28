scorecardresearch
Chandigarh property grab case: Punjab and Haryana HC grants bail to Inspector Rajdeep Singh

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday granted bail to Police Inspector Rajdeep Singh in connection with the alleged property grab case in Chandigarh.

The bench of Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill allowed the bail plea of the inspector, who has been in custody for nearly one-and-half years.

Rajdeep Singh had through his counsels submitted that he had no concern with accused Sanjeev Mahajan or any other person as alleged and all the allegations against him are imaginary and unbelievable, and are a figment of imagination of the investigating agency clouded with professional rivalry out of vengeance and reasons not linked with the sale or grabbing of the house.

The Chandigarh Police Special Investigation Team (SIT), however, had opposed the bail plea of the accused.

The High Court has reserved the final order on September 24 after hearing the arguments of the parties involved.

The FIR in the matter was registered on February 28, 2021, against nine people, including Sanjeev Mahajan and liquor businessman Arvind Singla.

Rajdeep Singh, the then SHO of Sector 39 Police Station, is facing charges of criminal conspiracy and corruption in an FIR number 63 registered at the Sector 39 Police Station.

The matter pertains to the illegal confinement of owner of house, Rahul Mehta, in his house in April 2017 when the accused along with several others executed the plan to transfer the GPA and sell the 338 square yards property in Sector 37, Chandigarh.

