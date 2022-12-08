Chandigarh property grab case: HC grants bail to former journo Sanjeev Mahajan, two others

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday granted bail to former journalist Sanjeev Mahajan and two others, Khalender Singh Kadian and Gurpreet Singh, in connection with the alleged property grab case in Chandigarh.

Mahajan, the key accused in the case, was arrested on March 2, 2021, along with another person soon after the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the alleged fraud case against nine persons.

Along with Mahajan, Kadian and Gurpreet Singh were also arrested in the case. The three were granted bail by the Bench of Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill. A detailed order is yet to be released by the court.

The HC in September granted bail to another accused Chandigarh Police Inspector Rajdeep Singh who was placed under suspension. Singh, who was the Station House Officer of Sector 39 station that also has the jurisdiction of Sector 37 where the incident took place, had been in prison since his arrest in March 2021.

The police had charged various sections of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

Charges have been framed against Sanjeev Mahajan, Arvind Singla, Satpal Dagar, Khalender Singh, Rajdeep Singh, Manish Gupta, Saurabh Gupta, Ashok Arora, Gurpreet Singh, and Daljeet Singh alias Rubal.

Among the 10 accused, Khalender Kadian, Sanjeev Mahajan, Arvind Singla, and Satpal have been charged with cheating and forgery and will face trial in seven cases, while the six others will face trial in one case.

All seven cases are linked to the cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy committed against the victim, Rahul Mehta, who was kept in illegal confinement in his house in April 2017. The accused, along with others, had executed a plan to sell the 338 square yards of Rahul’s property in Sector 37 for nearly Rs 3 crore.

With Thursday’s bail for three more persons, all the accused in the property grab case are out on bail now.