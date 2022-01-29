Chandigarh property grab case: District court frames charges against ten

The district court of Chandigarh on Friday framed charges against 10 people in the alleged property grab case of Sector 37, Chandigarh.

The trial is scheduled to begin from February 1 this year.

The charges were framed by the court of Jagdeep Sood, Additional District and Sessions Judge. A detailed order was yet to be uploaded on the court website.

The accused against whom charges have been framed comprise Sanjeev Mahajan, former journalist, Arvind Singla, Satpal Dagar, Khalender Singh, Rajdeep Singh, former SHO, Manish Gupta, Saurabh Gupta, Ashok Arora, Gurpreet Singh, and Daljeet Singh alias Rubal.

Among the 10 accused, four — Khalender Singh, Sanjeev Mahajan, Arvind Singla, and Satpal Dagar — have been charged with sections of cheating and forgery and will face trial in seven cases, while other six accused will face trial in one case.

All the seven cases are linked to the cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy committed with victim Rahul Mehta.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against four persons, including liquor baron Arvind Singla, in the alleged property grab case.

The chargesheet was filed against Arvind Singla, Daljit Singh alias Rubal, Gurpreet Singh, and Khalinder Singh, under sections of cheating and criminal conspiracy.

The matter is now scheduled for hearing on August 13.

The FIR was registered on February 28, 2021, at Sector 39 police station. The matter pertains to illegal confinement of owner of house, Rahul Mehta, in April 2017, when the accused, along with several others, executed a plan to transfer the GPA and sell the 338-square-yard property in Sector 37, Chandigarh.