Rs 8-crore dispute, gang rivalry suspected behind Chandigarh property dealer’s murder

Investigators suspect that the killing may have been carried out under the direction of Lucky Patial. (File photo)

A financial dispute of around Rs 8 crore between the property dealer who was killed on Wednesday and individuals linked to the Lucky Patial group is suspected to have led to his assassination in Chandigarh on Wednesday afternoon, police sources said.

Victim Chamanpreet Singh Chini (31) was working as a property dealer, primarily operating in Mohali, Kharar and Kurali. According to the police sources, he was allegedly involved in acquiring properties through forged documentation. Recently, he had entered into a high-value property deal under which he was required to pay Rs 8 crore to another party, reportedly associated with the rival gang of Lucky Patial, a member of the Davinder Bambiha gang.