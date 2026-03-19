Rs 8-crore dispute, gang rivalry suspected behind Chandigarh property dealer’s murder

Victim Chamanpreet Singh Chini (31) was working as a property dealer, primarily operating in Mohali, Kharar and Kurali.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
2 min readChandigarhMar 19, 2026 07:40 PM IST
Chandigarh property dealer murderInvestigators suspect that the killing may have been carried out under the direction of Lucky Patial. (File photo)
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A financial dispute of around Rs 8 crore between the property dealer who was killed on Wednesday and individuals linked to the Lucky Patial group is suspected to have led to his assassination in Chandigarh on Wednesday afternoon, police sources said.

Victim Chamanpreet Singh Chini (31) was working as a property dealer, primarily operating in Mohali, Kharar and Kurali. According to the police sources, he was allegedly involved in acquiring properties through forged documentation. Recently, he had entered into a high-value property deal under which he was required to pay Rs 8 crore to another party, reportedly associated with the rival gang of Lucky Patial, a member of the Davinder Bambiha gang.

Sources further said that when Chamanpreet was asked to clear the Rs 8 crore payment, he allegedly refused, claiming the money had already been spent. This is believed to have triggered a rift between him and the rival group around 10 days before the murder.

Investigators suspect that the killing may have been carried out under the direction of Patial.

Police have also learnt that Chamanpreet was allegedly a close associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is a rival faction to the Bambiha group.

During the investigation, police recovered Rs 70,000 in cash from Chamanpreet’s SUV. Examination of his mobile phone has revealed that he was involved in multiple ongoing property deals in the Mohali region, with some documents suspected to be forged. Authorities are currently verifying these documents.

Recces conducted days before the murder

Police sources claimed the assailants had been conducting reconnaissance of Chamanpreet’s movements for several days prior to the attack.

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Two days before the incident, the accused had tracked him to a car wash centre in Mohali, but failed to target him as he had already left the spot.

The attackers are also believed to have conducted surveillance outside his gym to track his routine and timings before executing the murder.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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