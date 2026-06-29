At Rs 18.8 crore, 500-square-yard plot in Chandigarh’s Sector 21 gets top bid

Despite 10 residential freehold sites being put up for e-auction, bids were received for only two properties. (File)

A 500-square-yard residential site in Chandigarh’s Sector 21 emerged as the top draw at the UT Estate Office’s e-auction on Monday, fetching Rs 18.88 crore against a reserve price of Rs 16.52 crore, while a 250-square-yard plot in Sector 15-B was sold for Rs 8.33 crore, slightly above its reserve price of Rs 8.23 crore.

Of the 10 residential freehold sites put up for auction, only these two found buyers, with the combined bids touching Rs 27.21 crore.

The UT Estate Office’s e-auction of residential freehold sites witnessed a muted response on Monday, with only two of the 10 properties on offer attracting successful bids. The remaining sites will be put up for re-auction now, around Rs 2.45 crore higher than the combined reserve price of the two properties that were sold.